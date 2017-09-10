Bobby Brown Peeved Over His Portrayal In ‘Bobbi Kristina’ Biopic — Sues To Halt Movie

Bobby Brown feels as the father of the late Bobbi Kristina, he has a right to put a halt to the TV biopic due to air next month. Brown claims in court documents that the TV One movie, which is due to premiere next month, paints Bobby Brown as an abusive and neglectful father to Kristina Brown.

Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in her bathtub at her Georgia home, which is how her mother Whitney Houston was found the day she died. Bobbi lived on life support for about six months before the family opted to let her go.

Bobby Brown wants a federal judge to stop this film from airing on TV after he learned the movie portrays him as being violent towards Whitney Houston and suggesting that he did not love his daughter Bobbi Kristina, according to the New York Post.

The court documents filed on behalf of Brown’s attempt to put a halt to this movie claims that the way they portray Brown in this biopic makes this a “defamatory and untrue” film. The court-filed documents also claim that the film is attempting to profit off of Bobby Brown’s pain.

Bobby Brown has filed a lawsuit to stop the release of a Bobbi Kristina biopic: https://t.co/SwEyfHgQN9 pic.twitter.com/U3rmz6Fd0i — E! News (@enews) September 8, 2017

The advertising for the TV movie titled Bobbi Kristina has already started and if Brown is unsuccessful in the Manhattan Federal Court with his lawsuit, the movie will air next month.

Bobby Brown is played by actor Hassan Jonson, who portrays Brown as a “hard drug user.” TV One has every intention of going ahead with the movie, according to the New York Post. They also stand by the way they have represented Bobbi Kristina’s life in this biopic.

Besides suing to stop the movie from airing, Brown is also asking for $1 million in damages from the production company affiliated with the movie, TV One, Simmons Shelly Entertainment, and their affiliates. As Eurweb suggests, Brown is “super pissed” at TV One for the way the Bobbi Kristina movie paints him.

Brown also claims that the movie used the information they obtained from his show that aired back in 2004, Being Bobby Brown. He claims they have used that information without his permission to do so, which is also filed in the court documents.

According to the New York Post, a picture of the actors playing Brown, Bobbi Kristina, and Whitney Houston, is already circulating as a promo for the movie. The actor playing Whitney is seen in the picture with that iconic smile Whitney sported, which was as big as all outdoors.

