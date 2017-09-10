‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Does Paul Abrahamian Have Any Shot At Jury Naming Him ‘Big Brother 19’ Winner?

These Big Brother 19 spoilers take a look at Paul Abrahamian and the odds that the BB19 jury will vote for him. The Big Brother 19 winner will be announced on September 20, with the nine jury members deciding which cast member will walk away with the $500,000 prize. Can Paul convince everyone that he has ushered out the front door to turn around and give him the cash? It’s going to be a tough sell, but first Paul has to make it to the final two for that to even be possible.

The CBS live feeds have revealed additional Big Brother 19 spoilers over the past few days that could also hurt Paul when it comes to the BB19 jury. First, Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, and Kevin Schlehuber threw the Head of Household Competition, allowing Josh Martinez to win it. This left Josh nominating Kevin and Alex Ow, basically putting Alex on a path to get evicted this week. Alex will be the next person evicted from the BB19 house and Paul has a heavy hand in that decision.

The first six members of the BB19 jury were Cody Nickson, Elena Davies, Mark Jansen, Matt Clines, Raven Walton, and Jason Dent. All six people are there because of Paul Abrahamian, forcing them to make some difficult decisions when they vote on the Big Brother 19 winner. Will they go with the person who has played the best game this season? Or will there be a lot of bitter feelings about getting lied to for most of the summer? Jason might be the person feeling the most betrayed at this point.

This is for an uncoming #BB19 comp! Had fun being a small part of the BB Comic Movie Trailer…it’s safe to say I have no future in acting???? pic.twitter.com/LK2JxEnnmK — Dan Gheesling (@DanGheesling) September 8, 2017

The next few eviction ceremonies could present a lot of Big Brother 19 rumors about how the season finale is going to look. If Paul Abrahamian drags Kevin Schlehuber all the way to the final two, then the BB19 jury is far more likely to name Paul the Big Brother 19 winner. Though Kevin could get at least one vote from Jason Dent, it may end there for support that Kevin would receive from the BB19 jury members. But would Paul take Kevin to the end over Christmas Abbott and Josh Martinez? Would Christmas and Josh turn bitter?

These #BigBrother Alums come to life as BB Comics superheroes tonight: https://t.co/1nIgM562PD pic.twitter.com/nCXhUdU4Wp — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 10, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there are only five episodes left on the Big Brother 19 schedule. That includes two eviction episodes during the upcoming week that should shed even more light on how the final two is going to look this season. Will the BB19 cast continue to throw every challenge simply because Paul Abrahamian asks them to do it? Or will future Big Brother 19 spoilers finally reveal that someone has decided to take a stand against Paul winning the show?

