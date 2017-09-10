President Trump Is 100 Percent Christian And 1,000 Percent Not A Racist, Says Paula White

Donald Trump has been called a lot of names during all throughout his campaign and during his early tenure as the president of the United States of America. Some people believe that Trump is not religious while he is also accused of being a racist. However, Paula White of the New Destiny Christian Center described the president as 100 percent Christian and 1,000 percent not a racist.

In the recent annual meeting of the Religion News Association (h/t Washington Post), White spoke about President Donald Trump and how Christians impact politics. The 51-year-old spiritual leader, who has been friends with Trump for 16 years, called the president a 100 percent Christian and a person of repentance.

“Our president 100 percent is a Christian who understands receiving faith by the grace of the lord, Jesus. He understands repentance, and I’ve seen him on many occasions in private and even in public. Trump is a person of repentance. I’ve also watched a man grow just like we are all growing.”

Paula White is a controversial figure in the Christian community in the United States, but she is also believed by her followers. She is known for being the leader of the New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida. She gained notoriety for her luxurious lifestyle and connections with celebrities like Donald Trump and Michael Jackson.

The Washington Post noted that Donald Trump created controversy during his campaign when he revealed that he has never asked forgiveness from God and he has no intention of doing it in the future. Nevertheless, it should be noted that Trump has an informal evangelical advisory board led by White.

On the other hand, one of the questions raised during White’s speech at the convention is if President Donald Trump is a racist, per The Religion News Service. White, who mostly works with African-Americans in her church, insisted that Trump is not a racist, but the rest of the United States have a lot of work to do.

“For 33 years of my life, I’ve predominantly done work in the African-American community. I’ve been a bridge builder and one thing that I can say is 1,000 percent, and I know this is going to open up a lot, is that our president is not a racist.”

Racism is not the only problem during the current administration of Donald Trump. The president has been criticized by many for his decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA in six months. DACA is the immigration policy created by Barack Obama that protects unauthorized young adults and children from deportation.

But despite his decision on DACA and his reaction to the Charlottesville incidents, President Donald Trump still has support from about a dozen evangelical leaders. Trump has only lost A.R. Bernard of the Christian Cultural Center Megachurch in Brooklyn from his board of evangelical advisers.

