Leonardo DiCaprio Appears Caught Between Ex And New Love, Who Is The Star Really Dating Now?

It’s no secret that Leonardo DiCaprio has an obvious M.O. when it comes to who he chooses to spend time with romantically. The Revenant star is rarely seen without a model by his side, and it is often tough to keep track as to who his main beauty of the moment is.

In recent reports, it’s been stated that Leo is rumored to be dating model Lorena Rae, and as People reminds, this is actually a first for the actor, seeing as he has carried on a track record of pairing up with blonde bombshells. Rae, 23, is a brunette beauty from Germany.

Leonardo and Lorena are said to have become involved shortly after the star broke things off with former girlfriend Nina Agdal. Rae attended the amfAR Gala during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, which is a staple event on DiCaprio’s calendar. This, therefore, leads to the belief that the two became acquainted at some point during the event.

Despite the reports of a relationship between the two, each has denied them, and interestingly enough, Leo was most recently spotted holding tight to his blonde-bombshell ex, Toni Garrn. Entertainment Tonight reports on the sighting, and it has many fans wondering if the beautiful couple is back on.

As the publication reminds, Garrn, 25, first met DiCaprio back in 2013 when they too met at the Cannes Film Festival. The pair dated from 2013 to 2014 and then called it quits.

ET reminds of Garrn’s words regarding her lifestyle at the time, which obviously never includes a dull moment.

“I never just do nothing. A weekend off?! Let’s go somewhere. Let’s fly somewhere. I kind of know one day I’ll have responsibilities and not be able to do this. But I don’t have a dog. I don’t even have a plant. I have nothing to take care of, which I love.”

The beauty went on to add that she is a “family person” and that one day she wants a bunch of kids, but that for now, she’s just at the “we’ll see” phase of it all.

PEOPLE Explains: Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rumored New Model Girlfriend Lorena Rae? https://t.co/WdsAJ62MwP pic.twitter.com/A33gqNkBiU — MSN Philippines (@msnph) September 9, 2017

If Leo and Toni have rekindled a romance, the affair between he and Rae was obviously short lived and perhaps proves that blondes really are more Leo’s type.

Rekindling the flame? Leonardo DiCaprio holds hands with ex-girlfriend Toni Garrn after ‘ditching’ love interest Lorena Rae at NYC club pic.twitter.com/q3tNuD0XxR — TMZ Gossip (@TMZHotNews) September 10, 2017

DiCaprio, as aforementioned has been linked to a number of high profile models, most of which he shared short term relationships. Perhaps the most high-profile of the relationships was with super model Gisele Bundchen, whom DiCaprio dated for nearly six years.

From Gisele to Nina, a look a the relationships that made Leonardo DiCaprio feel like the king of the world ❤️ >>https://t.co/0CRuuT6uAvpic.twitter.com/4RCpqlf8g2 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) August 16, 2017

