‘American Assassin’ Star Dylan O’Brien Opens Up About ‘Maze Runner 3’ Accident And Beating Up Taylor Kitsch

It’s been more than a year since Dylan O’Brien suffered an injury on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure, an accident that forced the Teen Wolf star to stay away from the spotlight for several months. Luckily, O’Brien has recovered well and has completed work on the sequel as well as his new film American Assassin.

Dylan O’Brien certainly has been quiet about what happened on the set of Maze Runner 3 but it looks like the Teen Wolf actor is ready to talk about his accident. In addition to that, O’Brien revealed that he had so much fun beating up American Assassin co-star Taylor Kitsch.

In an interview with MovieWeb, Dylan O’Brien admitted that he was “severely injured” on the Maze Runner 3 set and that he “wasn’t allowed to do anything for three months.” Interestingly, it wasn’t the physical injury that made working on American Assassin so difficult for the young actor.

“The psychological battle was really emotional and difficult. I struggled in a lot of ways. It took a lot of work to get back and do this movie.”

Dylan O’Brien added that “the accident still felt like it was yesterday” and it is certainly “the toughest thing” he had to go through in his life. Nevertheless, his Maze Runner 3 accident didn’t stop O’Brien from getting physical while working on American Assassin.

In the same interview, Dylan O’Brien stated that he enjoyed one particular action sequence in American Assassin which also involved Taylor Kitsch. According to O’Brien, the two “beat the crap out of each other” because they “wanted that scene to be brutal and intense.” He added that he admired Kitsch who was “really dedicated” to making the sequence “as real and as vicious as possible.”

It certainly looks like Dylan O’Brien will be doing more action scenes in the future. The actor revealed that he currently has no other projects following American Assassin, Maze Runner: The Death Cure and Teen Wolf Season 6. Although there is a possibility that the Vince Flynn movie will get a sequel, O’Brien is keeping his options open on what he will be doing next.

Dylan O’Brien stars in American Assassin, which premieres on September 15. Maze Runner: The Death Cure is scheduled for release on February 9, 2018. Teen Wolf Season 6 airs every Sunday night on MTV.

[Featured Image by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images]