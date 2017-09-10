‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason’s Coma Forces Sam To Put Him In Long-Term Care, Makes Way For Steve Burton

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam (Kelly Monaco) may soon believe she is on the crazy train again. The love of her life, Jason (Billy Miller) is in a coma and she doesn’t know how she will cope without his grounding, calming influence in her life. Unfortunately, Jason’s prognosis will only get worse in the following weeks and Sam will worry if she and their kids will be able to cope without him, according to spoilers. General Hospital promos show Sam threatening Carly (Laura Wright) and telling her that she won’t allow her to take Jason away again.

However, General Hospital spoilers state that all the stress is taking a toll on Sam’s already fragile mental health. Sam will eventually have to face the fact that she is not coping with the added stress of Jason’s coma. GH spoilers indicate that on September 18, Sam will be faced with a brutal decision. She will find herself in a huge turmoil about what the right decision is. General Hospital spoilers suggest that in the end, Sam will decide that the best place for Jason right now is a long-term care facility. But, just as Sam begins to think that she can finally start to pick up the pieces, she finds that her whole world is just beginning to fall apart.

Don't let #BillyMiller fool you, filiming the Jason / Petrov stand-off was a feat of epic proportions. #GH #GeneralHospital #behindthescenes A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Enter Steve Burton whose return date to GH is set for September 19, the day that Billy Miller exits to an institution. According to General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, there is a good chance that Steve Burton’s reappearance boosts the chances that Sam could have a nervous breakdown. Spoilers state that it is likely that she might think that Burton’s character is her mind playing tricks on her.

Another reason that Steve Burton’s character will be introduced to Port Charles without the presence of Billy Miller, is so that the people of Port Charles can get to know Burton’s character and decide for themselves what to believe. General Hospital spoilers have already revealed that this will be a nine-month storyline until we are finally told who Steve Burton really is.

He's coming… @1steveburton arrives in Port Charles on Sept. 19th. #BehindtheScenes #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Sep 8, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

All the action points to the fact that GH will be teasing out the Billy Miller and Steve Burton storyline for the maximum dramatic effect. First, revealing him to Sam, and then after everyone else in Port Charles gets to know him, Miller will come face-to-face with his old face on someone else. It seems as if General Hospital is setting us up for one of the greatest storylines in years!

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez and Kevin Winter/Getty Images]