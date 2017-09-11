Real Housewives of New York City veteran Ramona Singer is praying for her ex-husband, Mario Singer, who is still trapped in the category 4 hurricane’s path. The RHONY star said that she’s pretty concerned that her ex will remain in south Florida despite the life-threatening 125 mph winds followed by a possible 12-18 inches of rainfall.

On Friday, the 60-year-old wine connoisseur attended Nicole Miller’s New York Fashion Week show and opened up about concerns she had about a conversation with Mario that led her to believe he will not evacuate his residence in South Florida, according to the New York Post.

“My daughter and I are concerned that he won’t evacuate… We both reached out to him, but he says that he’s gonna bunker down and sit this one through.”

Rick Scott, the governor of Florida, said that he has requested a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump, according to Reuters. Scott also warned that devastating storm surges will hit the western coast of Florida as Hurricane Irma travels northward.

“There is a serious threat of significant storm surge flooding along the entire west coast of Florida and 15 feet of impact above ground level in southwest Florida.”

Mario and Ramona were married for 23 years prior to their 2015 divorce, after Ramona caught Mario cheating with another woman, according to People magazine. The couple had one daughter together, Avery, who is 22-years-old.

Ramona may have taken some solace in hearing that fellow Real Housewives star Dolores Catania’s daughter, Gabrielle Catania, survived Hurricane Irma’s wrath in the Caribbean this week. Gabrielle was trapped at the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Gabrielle was able to send a video that her mother posted to Instagram.

“To Gabby’s credit, she’s a scrapper… She’s a farm girl. She rides horses, she delivers cows. That’s what she did in undergrad. Gabby is a tough chick.”

Delores and her ex-husband, Frank Catania, were hoping to bring their only daughter home prior to Irma’s landing. However, the airport had already been shut down, according to Page Six.

“Then the panic set in and I didn’t sleep for two days… There’s nothing you can do, Mother Nature is going to take its course. We couldn’t get to her, so we had nothing left but to pray at that point.”

Ramona’s concern for her ex-husband didn’t stop her from throwing a lavish celebration on Sunday. Singer threw a grand party at her Southampton, New York, mansion to celebrate Avery’s graduation from the University Of Virginia.

Best night of my life thanks to @ramonasinger and @kirkbasnight. I am so incredibly blessed to have people love me the way you do. Thanks to Kirk from @diningred to make it all happen!! #redcatering #uvaclassof2017 ❤️❤️ A post shared by avery singer (@averysinger) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen, was one of the 150 guests in attendance at the celebration.

“It was a truly wonderful party and we all had such a good time… I am so proud of her for graduating from a top school.”

Ramona went on to say that Avery graduated with flying colors and deserved her special graduation party with friends and family.

Last weekend of summer for the books ????✨ A post shared by avery singer (@averysinger) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Ramona added that Avery, who works in the financial field, is currently living with her in New York City at the moment.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]