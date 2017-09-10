Joseph Duggar Pulls ‘Shotgun’ Wedding Like Joy-Anna Duggar? Will Kendra Caldwell Expect Baby Soon?

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell got married this weekend, much sooner than their proposed wedding date. Like his sister Joy-Anna Duggar, Joseph moved the date of his big day from October. This is causing a lot of Counting On fans to wonder if Joe and Kendra pulled another “shotgun wedding” and if she will be expecting a baby soon.

Just a week ago, the 19-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she is pregnant with her first child after three short months of being married. She and her husband, Austin Forsyth, 23, got married in late May, which surprised many of the Duggar family TLC show followers. Many expressed that they thought her baby bump “looks big for one baby at 3 months” and that the couple moved their wedding date because she may have conceived out of wedlock.

Joseph and Kendra got engaged right after Joy-Anna and Austin exchanged their “I do.” The 19-year-old bride tossed the bouquet to Kendra, who was one of her bridesmaids, and immediately Joseph got down on one knee to present the engagement ring. They quickly set up a wedding registry with their big day clearly marked as October 7, 2017.

So undoubtedly, the fans were shocked when Joseph and Kendra tied the knot on September 8, 2017, right after they got back from a mission trip to Panama.

“4 month engagement????? That’s a record,” one fan commented. “Why the rush? Wasn’t even 4 months. He proposed at Joy’s wedding May 26th.”

Many others started noted how Kendra faces the same fate that all the married Duggar girls face – becoming a mother at a young age with no prospects of developing a career or getting more education.

“Better start pumping out babies like it’s your job,” one fan wrote. “Oh wait it is because a woman’s place in this family is barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen.”

“They were brainwashed that way by their parents,” another chimed in. “I wish at least one of the kids have some ambition and go to a four year college or something besides marriage and babies. God forbid if one of the girls wanted to be a doctor or lawyer!”

Despite all these remarks from the onlookers who disagree with the Duggars’ way of life, Joe and Kendra seemed happier than ever to be settling into their married life. On their wedding announcement video, the couple stated just how “amazing” their first kiss was and how they cannot wait to start a family of their own.

Just a few days before getting married, it was revealed that the couple just came back from a potentially unchaperoned trip from Panama. According to the post, the couple shared “their faith in Christ with others” and helped with the construction of “a church building there.”

While it is common for young couples to take trip together, under the strict Duggar courting rules, it is discouraged for unmarried couples to kiss, engage in some forms of affection and be left to themselves.

The pictures from the trip did not show any adult supervision as the couple conducted their missionary work abroad.

“So was there a chaperone?” A fan asked in the comment section. “Will there be another little one announced as a honeymoon baby after the wedding date gets pushed up?”

It is not clear if Kendra is already expecting her first baby, but the wedding date did get pushed up.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]