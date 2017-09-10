Apple Event Rumors: New Naming Scheme For iPhone 8, Apple Watch 3 To Reveal, iOS 11 & More

With just 2 days to go, Apple fans are going to witness one of the best annual Apple events where the company is going to reveal the highly anticipated the iPhone 8. However, the Apple even rumors hint of some exciting products to launch this year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who speaks of the event to be the most enthralling one yet, is going to unveil many new products on September 12 that will mark the celebration of iPhone’s 10th anniversary. Cook is going to host the launch at Steve Jobs Theatre at the new campus in Cupertino, CA. Apple rumors noted of the launch of not one but three new iPhones, iOS 11 and a new Apple Watch. Other expected products may include a 4K Apple TV and the HomePod.

iPhone 8 Rumors: Can We Expect A New Naming Scheme?

iPhone 8 is undoubtedly where the primary focus of every onlooker will be, but there might be a slight change in its name this year. iPhone 8 rumors suggest that the new phone may be termed as iPhone X this year, which is to honor the celebration of its 10th anniversary. Inner sources also rumor of the names for the upcoming iPhone as iPhone Edition or iPhone Pro. Moreover, the name isn’t all that is different this year. Be ready to expect a whole new iPhone 8 or iPhone X that features a bezel-less display for the very first time, and that too without a home button.

Everything we know about the Apple iPhone 8 — which should be announced next week pic.twitter.com/wwDguEYTXw — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 10, 2017

There are many new iPhone 8 features expected to be revealed at the event that include face recognition lock screen, wireless charging, new iPhone payment mode and augmented reality mode.

Upgrades To The Old iPhones

Every year, Apple launched an upgraded version of the previous generation iPhone. That may be the case this year as well. iPhone rumors may note of the upgraded versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus smartphones that may be termed as iPhone 7S and the iPhone 7S Plus, respectively. As per the yearly tradition, these devices may also feature an upgraded processor with other minor improvements such as better battery life and cameras.

Expect The New Apple Watch At The Event

This one may probably excite the fans of Apple’s wearable segment. Rumors talk about a new Apple Watch may be unveiled at the event that may be referred to as Apple Watch 3. Moreover, Apple watch rumors talk about the firm’s first ever smartwatch with a SIM card slot so that it can independently function without the need of a Wi-Fi connection.

Apple’s New 4K TV

Apple event rumors have also hinted for the announcement of a new generation Apple TV that will is likely to offer a 4K resolution. If this happens, then this would be a major upgrade after 2 years.

Apple’s HomePod could make an appearance once again

While the HomePod already made an appearance in June 2017, Cook may introduce it once again to reveal its UK price that was not revealed back then. Plus, we can also expect some demonstration of its features that are still not really clear.

Official launch of iOS 11

iOS 11’s beta version has already been seen in action but it is just available as a volunteer upgrade for now. We would like to see an official launch of Apple’s latest software, free of bugs. iOS 11 supports many cool new features that are going to give the new iPhone 8 or iPhone X an impressive layout. Plus, there may be more demonstration of iOS 11’s ARKit app that is based on augmented reality.

Surely, the Apple event is said to offer a number of exciting products, but the actual details will be revealed once the show is live. What else are you expecting the event to show the audience?

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan /Getty Images]