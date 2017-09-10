Atlanta Braves Slammed For Playing ‘Rock You Like A Hurricane’ During Miami Marlins Game As Irma Approaches
The Atlanta Braves had a playlist problem during a recent game against the Miami Marlins. In an unfortunate incident, the Atlanta MLB organization played the 1984 Scorpions MTV hit “Rock You Like a Hurricane” over the PA system between innings during the baseball game at their home stadium, just as Miami and the rest of Florida were preparing for the devastation of Hurricane Irma. It didn’t take long for the ironic—and seemingly mean-spirited—song choice to be derided on social media, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Twitter, the song choice was pummeled, with some suspicious fans wondering if the Braves were trolling the Marlins by playing the Scorpions’ rock anthem. But it now seems the incident was simply an unfortunate faux pas on the Braves’ part. “Rock You Like a Hurricane” is reportedly on the team’s playlist and is regularly played during games at the Braves’ SunTrust Park.

In addition, earlier in the day, the Braves organization had announced that any Florida residents who evacuated to the Atlanta area as a result of the impending storm could attend the game for free. The offer, which netted thousands of free tickets for displaced Floridians, was later extended to Georgia and South Carolina residents who were under evacuation orders.

It would have been strange for the Braves to invite their opponents’ fans into their home and then troll them, but some baseball fans initially questioned the “Rock You Like a Hurricane” song choice.

It didn’t take long for the Atlanta Braves to address the incident. According to Miami Herald reporter Clark Spencer, the Braves quickly apologized for playing the ill-suited Scorpions song during the Marlins game. Spencer tweeted that Braves officials apologized, explaining that “Rock You Like a Hurricane” is on the team’s home playlist and should have been pulled. The Braves promised that the song would not be played again during the series against the Marlins.

There seemed to be no hard feelings by the Marlins. After the third game of the four-game series, the team posted a thank you to Atlanta for their hospitality ahead of the deadly hurricane that is headed their home state’s way.

[Image by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images]

Check out the video below to hear the Scorpions song “Rock You Like a Hurricane.”

[Featured Image by NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images]

