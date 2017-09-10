Atlanta Braves Slammed For Playing ‘Rock You Like A Hurricane’ During Miami Marlins Game As Irma Approaches

The Atlanta Braves had a playlist problem during a recent game against the Miami Marlins. In an unfortunate incident, the Atlanta MLB organization played the 1984 Scorpions MTV hit “Rock You Like a Hurricane” over the PA system between innings during the baseball game at their home stadium, just as Miami and the rest of Florida were preparing for the devastation of Hurricane Irma. It didn’t take long for the ironic—and seemingly mean-spirited—song choice to be derided on social media, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Twitter, the song choice was pummeled, with some suspicious fans wondering if the Braves were trolling the Marlins by playing the Scorpions’ rock anthem. But it now seems the incident was simply an unfortunate faux pas on the Braves’ part. “Rock You Like a Hurricane” is reportedly on the team’s playlist and is regularly played during games at the Braves’ SunTrust Park.

In addition, earlier in the day, the Braves organization had announced that any Florida residents who evacuated to the Atlanta area as a result of the impending storm could attend the game for free. The offer, which netted thousands of free tickets for displaced Floridians, was later extended to Georgia and South Carolina residents who were under evacuation orders.

It would have been strange for the Braves to invite their opponents’ fans into their home and then troll them, but some baseball fans initially questioned the “Rock You Like a Hurricane” song choice.

Poor taste award tonight goes to the @braves. At the game against Miami and they're playing rock you like a hurricane between innings #irma — Blotto VonDrinkmore (@BlottoVonDrinkm) September 8, 2017

Braves just played "Like A Hurricane" between innings over the stadium PA. Not cool, Braves. Not cool. — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) September 8, 2017

@Braves Uh. probably could've picked better song than "rock you like a hurricane" today with marlins and hurricane about to hit florida. — Chris (@cscotz) September 8, 2017

Here at the Braves game, where they decided it would be cool to play "Rock You Like a Hurricane" inbetween innings while playing the Marlins — Davis Tangeman (@albinoalbies) September 8, 2017

Face palm of the year goes to the Braves who gave free tickets to Marlins fans seeking shelter, then played "Rock You Like A Hurricane." — MLB Trash Talkers (@mlbtrashtalkerz) September 8, 2017

It didn’t take long for the Atlanta Braves to address the incident. According to Miami Herald reporter Clark Spencer, the Braves quickly apologized for playing the ill-suited Scorpions song during the Marlins game. Spencer tweeted that Braves officials apologized, explaining that “Rock You Like a Hurricane” is on the team’s home playlist and should have been pulled. The Braves promised that the song would not be played again during the series against the Marlins.

Braves offering free tickets for Marlins series to Florida residents displaced by Hurricane Irma ???? https://t.co/X3jXOd4X72 pic.twitter.com/yQ3ohxn6Lo — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) September 7, 2017

There seemed to be no hard feelings by the Marlins. After the third game of the four-game series, the team posted a thank you to Atlanta for their hospitality ahead of the deadly hurricane that is headed their home state’s way.

Check out the video below to hear the Scorpions song “Rock You Like a Hurricane.”

[Featured Image by NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images]