Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo Get A New Nickname

“SongSong Couple” is not the only nickname for Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo. There’s one more.

When Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo starred together in the South Korean drama Descendants of the Sun, it earned them the joint moniker “SongSong Couple.” This later became a popular hashtag on social media. The SongSong Couple phenomenon, which began last year, continues to this day. With the couple announcing their wedding in July, fans are even more excited, as they have always wanted the onscreen couple to get together in real life. Fortunately, their prayers were answered.

Now, the fans of SongSong Couple have come up with a new nickname, “The Vampire Couple.” By vampire, fans do not mean the grotesque, blood-sucking types. On the contrary, “The Vampire Couple” is a nickname the duo earned for their youthful, flawless skin.

Many fans say feel that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo haven’t aged a bit. Actress Song Hye-Kyo continues to remain as angelic as she used to be a decade ago. Actor Song Joong-Ki, who is currently basking in the success of his newly released movie Battleship Island, is also known for his cherubic face and skin as smooth as the proverbial baby’s bottom.

Now that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are preparing for the wedding, fans are hoping to see the couple’s glowing skin on their special day.

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo will get married at Shilla Hotel in Seoul on October 31, the same day as Halloween. The “Vampire Couple” has picked the perfect day indeed!

Park Bo-Gum congratulates the couple

Last year, actor Park Bo-Gum referred to Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo as the “almighty couple.” This should have been the first clue for fans to figure out that there was some romance brewing between the South Korean stars. This week, at the 12th Annual Seoul Drama Awards, actor Park Bo-Gum won the award for Best Actor for his performance in Moonlight Drawn By Clouds. According to a report by Soompi, during the acceptance speech, he congratulated Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo on their upcoming wedding. He said that he would love to work with Song Joong-Ki on a new project and that he would love to play his younger brother. It remains to be seen if Song Joong-Ki and Park Bo-Gum will appear together in a movie.

[Featured Image by Kin Cheung/AP Images]