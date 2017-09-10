Savanna Greywind Baby: Dad Shares First Photos Of Baby Cut Out Of Mother’s Womb, Slain Mom Laid To Rest

Ashton Matheny, the longtime boyfriend of Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind, has shared the first images of their newborn baby, who was cut out of her mother’s womb in August.

Twenty-two-year-old Lafontaine-Greywind was eight months pregnant with her and Matheny’s first child when she went missing on Saturday, Aug. 19. Fargo Police said that she had left her family’s apartment and walked upstairs to her neighbor, 38-year-old Brooke Lynn Crews, who had asked her to try on a dress she was sewing.

A few days later, police responded to noise complaints from neighbors in the apartment building where Lafontaine-Greywind and Crews lived. Residents reported that they could hear a baby crying but were unaware that a baby lived in the building. Sure enough, authorities found Crews with a newborn baby. Police are still waiting for the results of a DNA test, but strongly believe that the baby girl is the one Lafontaine-Greywind was carrying.

Nine days after the young mom-to-be vanished, kayakers found her body floating down the Red River in Fargo, North Dakota. Lafontaine-Greywind’s corpse was wrapped in plastic and duct tape.

Crews, 32, and 38-year-old William Henry Hoehn, her boyfriend, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder, and providing false information to law enforcement. They are being held in Cass County Jail on a $2 million bond. Neither has entered pleas against the charges brought against them.

Lafontaine-Greywind’s baby girl, who was named Haisley Jo, was recently reunited with her father. Matheny told WDAY6 that the baby is beautiful and that she looks just like Savanna.

According to People, Savanna’s parents and Matheny brought the newborn infant to her mother’s funeral service Thursday morning.

“It was a very beautiful service befitting of Savanna,” a spokeswoman for the family told the outlet.

“It was wonderful that Haisley Jo was able to spend those moments along with her family, as well.”

KFYR TV reports that the slain mom’s service at the First Assembly Church in Fargo drew hundreds of mourners and included Native American songs and tributes. Savanna is said to be have been a member of the Spirit Lake Tribe. After the church service, her casket was brought to the cemetery in a horse-drawn carriage. Ten horses were part of the procession, including a riderless one symbolizing the departed Lafontaine-Greywind.

[Featured Image by Remembering Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind Facebook Page]