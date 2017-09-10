Samsung Turns Up Galaxy Note 8 PR Hype Ahead Of iPhone 8 Announcement

Samsung has turned up their PR machine ahead of the iPhone 8 release. The Korean company has suddenly made an announcement that the Galaxy Note 8 is the most preordered Galaxy Note device yet. The Verge has the news.

“The company today announced that more customers in the U.S. have preordered the Note 8 than any other Notes it has ever sold in previous years during the same time period.”

The article adds that Note 8 preorders went live on August 24, and the device starts at a whopping $930. Samsung is offering a wireless charging pod or a Samsung Gear 360 camera with those who preorder the device. Many of the commenters after the article are suspicious of Samsung’s press release.

“They break the records every year…sure, if you say so,” sarcastically says Lorda.

“The real power of marketing my friends,” claims Jorgbanos.

The Galaxy Note 8 has received some good reviews. TechRadar gives Samsung’s new device an enthusiastic four-and-a-half stars.

“The Note 8 is Samsung’s big phone comeback story, making up for the Note 7 recall,” reviewer Matt Swider said, going on to praise the 6.4-inch display, the faster 6GB of RAM, and the excellent dual-lens camera. He says the battery life isn’t groundbreaking, but it isn’t at all a deal killer.

In a four-and-a-half star review, CNET claims the Note 8 is the best Android smartphone one can buy right now. Like many reviews, CNET compared the Note 8 to expectations for the iPhone 8. It seems that no matter what Samsung does, the company can’t get the iPhone 8 out of its shadow.

According to most sources, the iPhone 8 will have a 5.8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display, advanced face ID recognition features, gesture controls, and a dual-lens camera in which both lenses use optical image stabilization. The new iPhone will also have wireless charging capabilities — something iPhone fanatics have requested for years.

According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 8 will also cost more than $1,000, and the version with the most memory could cost more than $1,200. However, many believe that despite the price hike, the phone will sell like hotcakes.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the iPhone 8 could very well only be available in limited supplies when released in a couple of weeks. As the Inquisitr noted earlier this week, this could cause an absolute nightmare for Apple Store employees. Apple Store locations are usually packed with customers lining up in and outside of the store the day of a new iPhone release. This year, due to the big upgrade, the lines could go on for several blocks, even if some are able to preorder the device.

Which smartphone are you looking forward to the most — the iPhone 8 or the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Daryl Deino]