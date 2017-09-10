WWE Rumors: The ‘RAW’ Women’s Division Headed For A Major Change, An Upcoming Debut Causing The Changes?

The Raw Women’s division has undergone tremendous changes in the past few weeks. Sasha Banks held the Championship for a short duration before losing it to Alexa Bliss. At the upcoming No Mercy, the RAW Women’s Championship will be on the line in a fatal four-way match which will also include Nia Jax and Emma. The sudden mini-push to Emma has resulted in several rumors with regards to a much-awaited debut.

It was widely reported that Emma was added to the match to help the other three superstars. It was believed that WWE officials did not want Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, or Alexa Bliss to lose the match and Emma was included so that she could be defeated. However, a recent report by SportsKeeda suggests otherwise and claims these rumors were unfounded.

The report reveals that the RAW Women’s division is headed for a major restructuring and the changes are being made to alter the future storylines. The primary reason for this is the impending debut of the NXT superstar Asuka. The main roster debut for Asuka has been talked for several months. However, only recently she has relinquished her Championship due to a collarbone injury she suffered at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” in the win over Ember Moon.

It is being projected that Asuka is forfeiting her NXT Championship to pursue other new challenges in WWE. As reported by Wrestling Inc, NXT’s General Manager, William Regal is negotiating with Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan for Asuka’s call to the main roster. Asuka will need a few contests before she can compete for the top prize and Emma could just be that competitor.

WWE rumors suggest that recent push to Emma is a part of this plan. Notably, Emma has had pinfalls over Sasha Banks and Mickie James in the past few weeks. This was done to give her more credibility. Asuka will compete with Emma before she sets her eyes on the RAW Women’s Championship. It is speculated that the entire division is being restructured to accommodate Asuka when she arrives and to also ensure feuds for next few months.

At No Mercy, Nia Jax could have a better claim at the WWE RAW Women’s Championship if the officials decide to throw a surprise. As reported by Bleacher Report, WWE will have to put in a lot of efforts to justify the victory of Emma due to her unclear character. On the other hand, Nia Jax is an apparent destructible force who has destroyed her enemies. However, considering the results of past few PPVs, it is highly unlikely that WWE will go for anything unpredictable.

WWE Fans, are you excited to see Asuka on the main roster? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]