Did Josh Duggar Attend Joseph And Kendra’s Wedding, And Has Anna Given Birth?

Josh Duggar likely isn’t on the best of terms with some of his family members, according to recent reports. However, it looks like the former 19 Kids and Counting star did score an invite to Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding.

Josh Duggar is currently embroiled in a legal battle with four of his sisters, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. He is seeking to join Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar’s breach of privacy lawsuit against In Touch Weekly and the Arkansas officials responsible for releasing the police reports describing how he sexually molested the girls. However, the Duggar sisters have filed documents asking the judge in the case to deny Josh’s motion to intervene in their lawsuit because they don’t want to be forced to sit beside their abuser in a courtroom. The family’s legal filings have sparked speculation that Josh and his victims/sisters have had a falling out, but this didn’t stop Joseph Duggar from inviting his older brother to attend his September 8 wedding.

People recently revealed that Joseph Duggar and his bride, Kendra Caldwell, had a 22-person wedding party. Kendra’s bridesmaids included Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar. Josh was not listed as one of the six Duggar brothers who were asked to be Joseph’s groomsmen, but he does appear in a wedding video that was shared on Tumblr.

Exclusive: Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Are Married! https://t.co/W9gMxP1tSL — People (@people) September 9, 2017

In the short clip, Josh Duggar can be seen tapping on the window of the red 4×4 pickup truck that Joseph and Kendra departed in after saying “I do.” Joseph leans Kendra back to give her kiss before they walk toward the vehicle, and their wedding guests bid them adieu by waving lit sparklers around in the air instead of throwing rice at them. Some netizens believe that TLC may use the bright lights to hide Josh from view when Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding special airs on TLC.

“If I were potentially editing someone out of a background in something, I’d love there to be sparklers,” quipped one member of the Free Jinger web forum, an online community populated by experts on everything Duggar.

As the Daily Mail reports, TLC previously used a fake sun glare to cover up Josh’s face in Jinger Duggar’s Counting On wedding special. A network insider revealed that he was banned from appearing on his family’s new TLC series after news of his sexual molestation scandal broke. The shocking revelation led to the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting, and Josh has been carefully edited out of events that have been filmed for his family’s new show, including the weddings of Jinger and Joy-Anna.

Potential filming issues and the aforementioned family legal drama aren’t the only reasons there’s been speculation that Josh and his wife, Anna, would skip Joseph Duggar’s wedding. Some fans have wondered whether Anna would choose not to attend the event because she’s pregnant with her fifth child and looks like she’s ready to pop in recent social media photos.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

While fielding questions from Duggar fans on Instagram, one of Joseph and Kendra’s wedding guests revealed that Anna Duggar has not yet given birth, so it seems as though she was able to make it to the event. However, the wedding attendee confirmed fans’ suspicions that Josh’s wife “is due any day.”

[Featured Image by Josh Duggar/Twitter]