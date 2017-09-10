Matt Roloff is having a pre-book release party on the Roloff farm. Matt let fans know they are likely to learn more from the event on Little People, Big World but allowed a close look at his book fresh off the press on Saturday.

Titled Little Lucy Big Race, the book borrows its name from Matt Roloff’s pet. According to the reality star, it is an attempt at capturing children’s faith, hope, and recovery in the face of adversity. Matt let the word out to fans in July, a year after undergoing neck surgery. He had then said the book was inspired by children and adults he saw in the hospital coping with pain and preparing for the future. On Saturday, Matt gave fans at look at the book’s cover.

“Those are the very first copies hot off the press. October 1 the book will be widely available online,” Matt Roloff said, while taking LPBW fans through a tour of the wedding barn on Roloff Farm, where the pre-release book event is believed to be under way.

“It’s going to be very fun. I am going do a little book reading. So we are pretty pumped about that.”

In the sneak peek Facebook live video, Matt mentioned the event is being filmed by camera crew, most likely from TLC. If that’s the case, the event is set to be featured on the next season of Little People, Big World which premieres this month. Fans hope Matt can share more from the event and not have to wait until the episode airs on television.

The book’s cover shows a dog character that resembles Lucy. Its author has reportedly said in the past that the protagonist of his book is his pet. Besides the book, Matt Roloff also told fans about the “latest addition to the farm.” Matt had posted a teaser image last month without revealing what it was.

I know this is a teaser photo… but this shows the 3 newest most exciting projects taking place on roloff farm. :)). Any guesses? Hints are 1) the race 2) the stage 4) the foam. A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Aug 20, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

In his Saturday video, he let fans know it is a slide to race balls, also named after his dog Lucy. In the video, Matt says everyone’s name is on a ball, probably referring to the Roloff family members. Curiously, it looks like a five-ball race.

Little People, Big World fans shared their excitement about the book in response to Matt Roloff’s big reveal on Saturday but were also anxious to hear about Audrey Roloff. Matt’s daughter-in-law Audrey is pregnant and well past her due date. The Roloff family has been waiting for the new arrival for more than a week now.

I'm just hanging with my grandson Jackson because we can't wait to meet baby girl granddaughter/cousin. So so much love ???? with this little man. #amyssecondact #babyjroloff #grandmatime???? #thankful A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Sep 8, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]