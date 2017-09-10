Katy Perry Plans To Date Calvin Harris, Plotting ‘LWYMMD’ Taylor Swift Revenge?

Katy Perry is reportedly hoping to land herself a chance with Calvin Harris, just weeks after Taylor Swift dropped her “Look What You Made Me Do” track, it’s been revealed.

According to insiders, via Gossip Cop, Katy Perry and Calvin weren’t the best of friends prior to the duo collaborating on their hit song “Feels” this summer.

Ever since then, the singer has made it no secret that she keeps in touch with Harris as often as her hectic schedule allows her to, and according to a source, Katy Perry has grown feelings for the famous DJ.

While she hasn’t acted upon those feelings, it’s said that the “Roar” hitmaker would love to go on a date with Calvin. She’s allegedly smitten by him and his talent that she couldn’t see herself being with anyone else at this given moment.

Katy Perry has been single since February when she confirmed reports that her relationship with Orlando Bloom had come to an end, so there’s no reason why she shouldn’t attempt her moves at getting together with Calvin, the insider gushes.

In Touch further explains that “Feels” was one of Harris’ favorite songs to record because of the vibe he was getting from Katy.

There’s a high chance the duo will continue to make music together. Taking into consideration that Katy Perry is reportedly crushing on Calvin, the singer wouldn’t refuse the chance to get another opportunity in working with Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend.

????????NEW ZEALAND???????? DUE TO DEMAND, a 2nd #WITNESSTHETOUR show has been added in Auckland❗️‬ ‪Tickets on sale Fri Sept 1 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

With that in mind, however, fans have since sparked their concern on social media, stressing how it was only weeks ago when Swift dropped her diss track aimed at Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West.

Some fans are under the impression that Katy may only want to date Calvin to spite Taylor for writing a hit record about her, that also happened to be a diss track.

13 year old me. Wannabe popstar. ❤️ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Of course, if that were the case, then it would seem strange that Katy Perry has made the effort to keep in touch with Calvin on a regular basis since recording their collaborative track together a couple of months ago.

Surely someone who was only out to date someone in order to get revenge wouldn’t go through all this effort, right?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]