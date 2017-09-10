‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Casting: Six Celebrities Are Confirmed To Be Joining The Cast Of The ‘CBBUS’ House

Julie Chen just announced the addition of Celebrity Big Brother to the Big Brother franchise. With the new show’s premiere coming soon, they are wasting no time finding celebrities to overstuff the house with.

Celebrity Big Brother has not given details so we don’t know yet the dates of the season. Once we have that, we can figure out how many houseguests will need to be cast for the first season. It may be a little shorter than the summer show. Today we can share with you who the first six are, however.

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, here are your first six Celebrity Big Brother players:

Drita D’avanzo, from Mob Wives. Tiffany Pollard (aka New York), from VH1’s Flavor of Love. Bradtheladlong, a controversial YouTuber. Lance Bass, record label owner and pop singer with NSYNC. Natalie Nunn, Bad Girls Club Season 4. Dog the Bounty Hunter, from the series of the same name.

For the sake of full disclosure, Tiffany Pollard isn’t new to the Big Brother game. She played in the 2016 UK version and came in fourth. It will be interesting to see how she does this year with a whole new game.

You can see that in this list, we have some very different personalities. That is what it takes to have fun and make life interesting for Celebrity Big Brother fans that tune in on live feeds to watch them 24/7. There are no clues floating about that may give a hint of the potential houseguests casting may be working with. As soon as we hear anything, you will be the first to know.

Swipe ◀️◀️◀️ to see me with the latest evicted houseguest. What did you think of last nights eviction? #BB19 A post shared by JULIE CHEN (@juliechencbs) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

No matter who the remaining houseguests will be, there will be drama and chaos. After all, it is still Big Brother. Some of the fun for fans of Celebrity Big Brother will be to get to know the houseguests on a more personal level than they ever would have had the opportunity to.

Yep. That's right. A special celebrity edition of @cbs_bigbrother is coming this winter. Are you ready for it? #BBCelebrity A post shared by JULIE CHEN (@juliechencbs) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Are you looking forward to the first season of Celebrity Big Brother? What do you think of the cast so far? Who are you hoping to see join the cast? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Johnny Vy/CBS]