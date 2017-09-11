Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Consumes These Specific Foods To Boost Metabolism

Melissa McCarthy is not one to shy away in showing off her amazing body transformation. The Ghostbusters actress may still have a long way to go, but she is definitely proud to flaunt her hard work. So how did she do it?

The 47-year-old actress may be one of the least expected celebrities that fashion lovers would get their inspiration from. However, Melissa McCarthy has been looking extremely good and confident after reportedly dropping over 75 pounds, making her a fashion icon and a motivation to those who are struggling with their weight.

The funny actress used to hide her bulges in huge and baggy clothes, but now the Gilmore Girls star is opting for outfits that would show off her tiny waist. Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss certainly didn’t happen overnight, her impressive body transformation is a result of her dedication and hard work to achieve what she has now.

When it comes to body goals, Melissa McCarthy’s name was probably not included on the list. However, the fashion designer is trying to turn that around with her amazing weight loss and now people are starting to search her name on the internet to know her diet secrets.

Melissa McCarthy knew that her weight was a big problem and it might have eventually killed her. With a new mindset about health, the Bridesmaids actress slowly but surely shed off the pounds, and she has never looked better and happier.

Melissa McCarthy is following a low-carb, high-protein diet, which includes Atkins, Paleo, Zone, and ketogenic diets. The Ghostbusters star also eats a lot of fiber and nutrient-rich vegetables, fruits, nut butter, and nuts that helped boost her metabolism.

The actress also makes sure that she drinks water with lemon, which is believed to detoxify the body that will give better results when someone is trying to lose weight.

Everyone who’s trying to drop some excess weight knows that changing one’s eating habit is just a part of the whole weight loss program; the other part is exercise. Melissa McCarthy made sure to hire a trainer that would keep her motivated in her weight loss journey.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]