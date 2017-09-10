Amazon Cancels Second Drama Series As ‘The Last Tycoon’ Gets The Ax

With news that Amazon was not only spending approximately $14 billion on the purchase of Whole Foods, but also another $5 billion for a brand new headquarters, it makes sense that the company might be looking to cut costs. This means that in the last three days, Amazon has announced the cancellation of two of their drama series.

First the announcement was made that the Cristina Ricci-starring series Z: The Beginning of Everything was canceled after a single season, even though the drama had originally been renewed for a second season, according to The Wrap. Now it seems that Amazon Studios has decided to cancel the Matt Bomer and Kelsey Grammer-led series The Last Tycoon. With both series focusing on Ella Fitzgerald and an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel respectively, it looks like Amazon has decided to move away from the famous writer and his wife, at least for now.

Besides Bomer and Grammer, The Last Tycoon also featured Lily Collins, Enzo Cilenti, and Dominique McElligott. The series told the story of Monroe Stahr, a film producer in 1930s Hollywood, and his boss, Pat Brady. Played by Matt Bomer and Kelsey Grammer respectively, these two men were locked in a battle for control over their studio.

It's the deal of a lifetime for Kathleen Moore. #TheLastTycoon pic.twitter.com/LvmsOd4CHn — The Last Tycoon (@LastTycoonTV) August 26, 2017

As The Wrap is reporting, the hour-long drama, which is based on the final, unfinished novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, will end its run with a total of nine episodes. The series actually dropped its last eight episodes on July 28 on Amazon Prime Video, which brought its episode count up to nine, following the pilot episode that was offered earlier in the year.

The Last Tycoon was said to be a very expensive hour of programming for Amazon Studios, although there is no word if this was the only reason behind the cancellation. While Amazon has chosen to cancel both Z: The Beginning of Everything and The Last Tycoon, this “belt tightening” when it comes to their content business does not mean that they are not still one of the more aggressive spenders in Hollywood. On the rosters for the studio are still more ambitious programs, such as Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent.

This was not the first time that The Last Tycoon had been adapted for the screen. In 1976, the novel was actually adapted into a film starring Robert De Niro, Robert Mitchum, Jack Nicholson, and Tony Curtis.

Although Amazon has chosen to cancel these two dramas, this does not mean that there are not plenty of other dramatic options available for streaming. With so many programs and movies available for viewers, there is still something for everyone.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]