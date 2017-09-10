Cleveland Cavaliers Pondering Roster Decisions As Trade Rumors Persist

There are some unsettled roster decisions which await the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now that the NBA trade sending Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas is officially complete, as reported by Bleacher Report, the Cavaliers have some important decisions to make. In order for the Kyrie Irving trade to be complete with the Celtics, Boston had to agree to send a future second round pick to the Cavaliers.

Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn Nets’ first round draft pick also went to the Cavaliers in the swap. Crowder and the draft pick have already been used as fodder for trade rumors.

One of the decisions the Cleveland Cavaliers have to make is how to utilize Jae Crowder and LeBron James on the court together. Both are small forwards with the ability to spend some time at power forward. Because they play the same position, chances are that the Cavaliers will play small lineups regularly.

Going small will benefit the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it also means that either Kevin Love or Tristian Thompson will have to sit when it happens.

One of the benefits of the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Jae Crowder is the defensive presence he will provide. Crowder will be able to alternate defensive assignments with LeBron James, allowing the Cavaliers’ superstar to rest. Small ball will be kind to the Cavaliers if they do not deal Jae Crowder prior to the NBA trade deadline.

Another roster decision that awaits the Cleveland Cavaliers is how will they shape up their starting backcourt. Sorting out which guards will start is something that may take the Cavaliers some time.

The Cavaliers will likely decide to wait until they get a better idea of when Isaiah Thomas is cleared to return from his hip injury. As ESPN reported, the Cleveland Cavaliers had an introductory press conference with Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Ante Zizic present. Thomas was mum about his injury, however he vowed to return to his All-Star form with free agency approaching.

“When it comes to basketball, there’s no pressure. Worked too hard to even think about pressure. So when that time comes and I’m able to be on the court and play at the level I know I can play at, that will take care of everything else.”

Former Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks’ star Derrick Rose was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the offseason. Rose will be given a chance at one of the Cavaliers’ starting backcourt jobs.

Isaiah Thomas' hip injury may be more severe than just a torn labrum, per @JasonLloydNBA https://t.co/wmcouTuY4S pic.twitter.com/L6fZajHtiL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2017

There are some rumblings in the NBA trade rumor mill regarding the Cleveland Cavaliers and their quest to further improve their roster. The Cavaliers have the Brooklyn Nets’ draft pick, along with a few salaries they can use in a trade.

Amico Hoops is reporting that Cavaliers’ general manager Koby Altman has a preference of keeping the Nets’ pick they received in the Kyrie Irving trade. If a strong trade offer comes from a rival team, Altman may reconsider.

Several trade scenarios were created by Bleacher Report with the Cleveland Cavaliers using the Brooklyn Nets’ pick. A couple of those trade scenarios had Phoenix Suns’ guard Eric Bledsoe coming back to the Cavaliers.

Eric Bledsoe was rumored to be involved in the Kyrie Irving trade talks that the Cavaliers had with the Suns. Although the Cavaliers have completed the Irving trade with the Celtics, acquiring a first round pick could revitalize talks with the Suns.

For this week's #WildcatWednesday, let's take a back at the career of @EBled2. pic.twitter.com/MkC3IFsHy9 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 6, 2017

LeBron James has spent much of the summer working out with Eric Bledsoe. The chemistry that James and Bledsoe have developed has been recognized. It is possible that James may request that the Cavaliers go after Bledsoe in a trade with the Suns.

Adding Eric Bledsoe to the mix would give the Cleveland Cavaliers more balance going into the season, if they can acquire him. Bledsoe would solve two problems on the Cavaliers — ball handling and shooting.

LeBron James cannot have the ball in his hands the entire game and Derrick Rose has to prove that he can be the lead guard for the Cavaliers. Rose is not the shooter the Cavaliers need in order to win an NBA championship. Perhaps Bledsoe, or someone else, is the answer. Until the Cleveland Cavaliers find their answer, trade rumors will continue to circulate names.

