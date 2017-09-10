NBA Rumor Roundup: Wade Likes Cavs Over Heat, Shabazz Interested In Lakers, Melo ‘Engaged’ Knicks Teammates

Rumors continue to swirl surrounding Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, while free agents such as Shabazz Muhammad have yet to hook up with a team this season.

Wade has long been rumored to be on the way out of Chicago, especially after Jimmy Butler was traded to Minnesota. Wade also pulled his children out of a Chicago school giving more credence to the rumor that Wade, who is owed $24 million this coming NBA season, will be bought out by the Bulls. Such a scenario will allow Wade to sign and play elsewhere, with Miami and Cleveland among the most rumored destinations for the 35-year-old guard.

Wade said that he wants to play for another NBA championship trophy before he hangs up his jersey. If that’s the case, going back to Miami for a bench role should not be at the top of his list. The Heat are an improving team with possible All-Stars in Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic. Miami also has young studs with vast potentials in Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow, Tyler Johnson, James Johnson, and Kelly Olynyk. However, despite those pieces and the championship pedigree from team president Pat Riley, coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem, Miami is not likely to compete for an NBA championship any time soon, even with Wade on board.

“Everyone wants to compete,” Wade said. “It’s no secret. We would all love to compete for a championship at the end of my career.”

One thing going for a possible Wade and Miami reunion is sentimentality. Wade played his first 13 years in the NBA with the Heat before the Illinois native signed to play for his hometown team last season. The relationship between Miami and Wade has produced three NBA championships and countless memories, on and off the court. As Whiteside said, the return of Wade to the Heat “would be great.” Heat guard Wayne Ellington also shared his opinion on the possible return of Wade, saying, “this is something that D-Wade helped build.”

The Cavaliers are a more viable option for Wade if he wants to win another NBA championship before he retires. Cleveland still has LeBron James, one of the best NBA players ever, in its fold. Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, and Tristan Thompson, as well as new acquisitions Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, and Isaiah Thomas, are all on hand to keep the team competitive. With Wade, the current Cleveland line-up will get another veteran presence with championship experience.

Another team rumored to be a possible destination for Wade are the Los Angeles Lakers. Wade apparently has some interest playing for the Lakers, even if it won’t contend for the NBA championship. The rumor was further fueled by reports that Wade spent some time in L.A. training with Paul George. George is expected to sign or at least consider the Lakers after his contract expires in 2018.

The Lakers are capable of signing two max players after this coming season. Expect them to look at George, James, Wade, DeMarcus Cousins, and possibly Russell Westbrook, if he refuses to sign an extension with the Thunder.

Speaking of the Lakers, free agent Shabazz Muhammad, who was a productive player off the bench for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, is rumored to be interested in playing for the Purple and Gold. Basketball Insiders reported that the Lakers offer a bigger role and stage for Muhammad. The 24-year-old Muhammad is an L.A. native, and a product of UCLA, so the possibility of going home to play for the Lakers is even more appealing.

If this trade rumor proves true, Muhammad can join the Lakers for a year and take advantage of better basketball opportunities. Muhammad has the opportunity to prove himself and translate it to a bigger contract the same way Nick Young earned a huge payday with Golden State after performing well for the Lakers.

If Muhammad is looking for better opportunities to play, Carmelo Anthony is looking for a way out of New York and to challenge for the NBA championship with the Houston Rockets. However, things are not that easy. With training camp for the upcoming NBA season about to start in a couple of weeks, Melo has supposedly engaged his current Knicks teammates.

Anthony “has followed the progress of [Kristaps] Porzingis, [Mindaugas] Kuzminskas, and [Willy] Hernangomez,” according to a tweet by Bleacher Report‘s David Pick. Melo has also showed the Knicks’ trio some support. Pick said that Anthony sent them text messages offering encouragement.

The latest Melo trade rumor involves a possible three-team trade with the Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks will send Jabari Parker to the Knicks in the potential trade, which apparently hasn’t progressed after preliminary talks.

If the Knicks fail to trade Anthony, both will find themselves in an extremely awkward situation. Melo is seen as a professional, which means he will respect his current contract and play through the awkwardness the same way he did while Phil Jackson was still at the helm.

