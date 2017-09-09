Bolling Breaks Silence To Discount Son’s Suicide: Eric Chase Bolling Death Showed ‘No Signs Of Self Harm’

Hours after Eric Bolling was fired from Fox News, his 19-year-old son took his own life. The latest updates about the death of the younger Bolling indicate he died of a drug overdose. Reports put Eric Chase Bolling being very upset about the accusations that have been put on his father, causing him his job at Fox News.

According to TMZ, Eric Chase Bolling was “embarrassed” by the stories being told about his father and “emotionally upset. Eric Bolling was let go from Fox while he was out on suspension. The Five co-host was accused of sending pictures of his genitals in lewd text messages to co-workers.

Bolling remained adamant that these accusations were false and he vowed to clear his name, but before he could do that his son was found dead in Boulder, Colorado, where he attended school studying economics at the University of Colorado. Eric was the only son of Eric Bolling and his wife Adrienne.

Late afternoon on Saturday, Eric Bolling broke his silence to say that while details are still unclear on his son’s death, the authorities tell the family that it looks like Eric’s death was not due to self-harm. This discounts the reports of suicide that are swirling around online today. The former Fox News host tweeted twice this afternoon. Both tweets appear below.

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

According to the Huffington Post, it was Fox News who confirmed his death when releasing a statement that included,

“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

Eric Bolling was accused of sending lewd text messages along with pictures to at least three female co-workers, according to USA Today. This was years ago that these messages were reportedly received by the three unnamed women. While the investigation was on-going, Bolling was suspended, then Friday Fox News severed ties with the Fox News personality.

Eric Bolling's teenage son found dead hours after Bolling was let go by Fox News https://t.co/enxWN9yly6 pic.twitter.com/n3PbqOPuOF — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2017

According to the BBC News, Eric Bolling and Fox News decided to part ways “amicably” on Friday. This was at the conclusion of the investigation that Fox embarked on when the allegations first came to light. Fox News released a statement on Friday which included,

“We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

Only Son Of #EricBolling Dies One Day After His Father Was Fired By @FoxNews… https://t.co/drvvYe51bX — Michelle???? (@mrntweet2) September 9, 2017

Bolling is suing the journalist for defamation who first broke the story, which was revealed last month. Whatever happened, it doesn’t sound as if the public is going to find out, but one thing is sure, this has left such a wake of tragedy for the Bolling family.

Yashar Ali wrote the piece about Eric Bolling back in August and Bolling slapped a lawsuit on him for defamation. Here is the tweet Ali sent out right after getting Bolling’s summons.

Just received a summons. Eric Bolling is suing me for defamation – $50 million in damages. I stand by my reporting + will protect my sources — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 9, 2017

Fingers are pointed at Yashar Ali today on the social media sites, much like in the tweets below.

How much of this tragedy was brought on by Yashar Ali hit piece?RIP Eric Chase: Eric Bolling Son Dies https://t.co/9s0KSBaoOg via @mediaite — Covfefe Revere ???????? (@DebbyRevere) September 9, 2017

My heart legitimately breaks for Bolling. I hope Yashar Ali Hedayat and his ilk rot in hell for the side-effects of their political attacks. — Richard A. Mills (@RAMRANTS) September 9, 2017

