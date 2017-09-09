‘BB19’ Update: Does Christmas Want To Pose In ‘Playboy,’ And Will Paul Play A Part If She Does?

Big Brother 19 houseguest Christmas Abbott is a fitness professional who is not shy about showing off what great shape she’s in, donning revealing but tasteful workout attire inside the BB19 abode. Wearing short-shorts and form-fitting clothing, however, may be a far cry from what Christmas discussed possibly wanting to do if a popular men’s magazine calls her for a photo shoot.

On live feeds Friday night at around 10:01 p.m., Christmas told her closest allies in the Big Brother 19 game, Josh Martinez and Paul Abrahamian, that she would like to “do Playboy” and wants the magazine to give her a call, according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates.

This came after Paul told his two fellow cast mates that he has many skulls and copies of Playboy Magazine on his bedroom desk at home, reports Mortys TV.

Once Paul heard this confession coming from Christmas, he seemed to want to be a part of it. He quickly noted that if Christmas actually does appear in Playboy Magazine, he would like to accompany her to all of the events that the publication throws.

Christmas would likely be willing to go along with this, as many believe she is sweet on Paul. This is due to a recent late-night Head of Household (HOH) video in which Christmas is seen lamenting over her feeling some “heartache” in the Big Brother 19 house. As such, some have speculated her emotional turmoil is over Paul, as reported prior by the Inquisitr. If this is true, Christmas would surely make Paul a part of her Playboy experience.

It is not hard to see how Christmas’ aspirations could easily be met, as she has a made a name for herself in the fitness world and her stint on BB19 has given her an even bigger chance to snag Playboy’s attention.

Christmas currently has 548,000 followers on Instagram and over 54,000 Twitter followers. She’s had a number of accomplishments prior to Big Brother 19, including writing several books about fitness, being the first female NASCAR Sprint Cup pit crew member, and serving as a contractor in Iraq, according to Romper.

[Featured Image by Sonja Fleming/CBS]