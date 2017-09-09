Lauren Conrad On Motherhood, ‘It’s the Best and Hardest Thing You’ll Ever Do’

Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcomed their little boy, Liam James, into the world only nine weeks ago. The Hills alum admits it’s been pretty wild to see how much her son has already grown.

When asked to share her thoughts on motherhood, the 31-year-old exclaimed, “It’s insane!” The new mom discussed her experience during a “Girls Night Out” cocktail event to celebrate her new LC Lauren Conrad Runway + Plus Size Collection at Kohl’s.

The event was held at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles, California and according to People magazine, was Lauren Conrad’s first red carpet appearance following the birth of her son.

“I took a photo of [Liam] yesterday… I’m trying to take a monthly photo — all of the good moms do it — I’m really trying. So I took it and I looked at it next to his 1-month photo, and he had just changed. Like he was a completely different baby, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ “

Lauren added that it’s “good” to feel that way as motherhood can sometimes become overwhelming, especially for stay-at-home moms.

“… Just being at home with your baby all day… But seeing how fast they change, you realize it’s so important not to miss anything. It almost makes it harder to leave them.”

Lauren admitted that she spends all of her time with her newborn son, but the author, fashion designer, and lifestyle expert stepped out for a night to celebrate the launch of her new collection. Liam spent time at home with Conrad’s 37-year-old husband, William Tell, who Lauren says has been a super hands-on dad.

“He’s great… He’s not afraid of babies, which is really helpful. He was 11 when his younger sister was born, so he has a lot of experience with babies. So that was really nice. He had way more experience than I did.”

When asked what life has been like as a first-time mom, Conrad said, “It’s been great!” and added, “Honestly, it’s exactly as everyone describes it. It’s the best and hardest thing you’ll ever do.”

The Hills alum continued, “It’s amazing. You fall so in love with your tiny person — it’s a whole new life.”

Soon-to-be parents Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are super close to the date of welcoming their first baby. Just weeks ago, Heidi Montag was counting down the days until she gives birth to her son.

Heidi and Spencer, who wed in 2008, had a babymoon in Hawaii where they celebrated Pratt’s 34th birthday, according to E News.

So much fun catching up with @kristincavallari ! ???? A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Potential play dates with The Hills co-stars and their little ones are more of a reality now that Whitney Port is now the proud mom to son Sonny Rosenman, Kristin Cavallari has three kids of her own and Audrina Patridge recently celebrated daughter Kirra Bohan’s first birthday.

Kristin Cavallari is a mother to three: son Camden, 4, and Jaxon, 3, as well as daughter Saylor, 1, has had practice in the motherhood realm and gave her former co-stars some tips on parenting.

“When Audrina was pregnant, she reached out a lot and asked me some questions, like what pregnancy jeans I liked, and that kind of stuff…”

My view for today's shoot #TrueRoots #TheFam ❤️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

“I’ve talked to her since she’s had the baby and she sounds like she’s just loving life. For Heidi, I put together a little list of different products and toys that I’ve loved and sent that over to her.”

A major piece of advice that Cavallari shared with Today was that with her three kids, she realized each child is different and every person in every family is different so it’s important for parents to remain open-minded. Cavallari said at the end of the day a mom must do what she thinks is best for her child and trust “your gut feelings.”

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]