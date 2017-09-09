Kailyn Lowry Shares Super Cute Pic Of Chris Lopez And Son ‘Baby Lo’ Playing Together

When Kailyn Lowry first announced that she’s pregnant with Chris Lopez’s baby, Chris categorically stated that he doesn’t want to get involved with the raising of the child.

Lopez, however, seems to have changed his mind in the weeks after Lowry gave birth to their son.

While any chance of a rekindled relationship between Chris Lopez and Kailyn Lowry seems remote, the former couple has proven their steadfast commitment to co-parenting their child. In fact, Lowry just took to Instagram on September 9 to share an adorable photo of Chris Lopez and “Baby Lo” playing together, as reported by Hollywood Life. If there’s any doubt as to Chris’ commitment to his son, this photo puts them to rest.

It doesn’t look like fans will see much of those father-and-son bonding moments on Teen Mom 2 as sources say that Chris Lopez doesn’t want to get involved with the reality show in any form. In fact, insiders claim that producers made offers to Lopez but were unsuccessful. While that may be the case, Kailyn Lowry is feeling appreciative of the fact that Lopez is always around to help her take care of the baby.

“Chris continues to not want to be on the current season and he is avoiding the cameras around Kailyn and the baby for now,” said an insider.

“He does not want his child to know him as a reality star. Despite the repeated offers for money by the network, Chris prefers to keep a low-profile when the cameras are rolling. Chris is around however and helping with the baby.”

Earlier in the week, Teen Mom 2 fans had a bit of a scare when Lopez posted on social media the words, “I just want my son,” leading them to think that the co-parenting relationship between him and Lowry may have deteriorated, the Hollywood Gossip reports. Given the wording of the tweet, it’s not surprising that fans came to the conclusion that Lopez was being denied access to their child.

Kailyn Lowry denied the rumors, telling Radar Online that Chris Lopez continues to see “baby Lo” almost everyday. She, however, was forced to admit that things between them have been less than ideal. That said, she explained that they are trying to come up with an arrangement that will prove beneficial for the both of them.

“We’re still trying to figure out what works for us.”

My whole heart ????????✨ thank you so much to @meaganreadyphotography & @wendydarlingphotography for these photos A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry seems to have mended her relationship with ex Javi Marroquin, 24, who recently joined her to take their son Lincoln to the dentist and Isaac to his first day of school. This meeting sparked speculation that they have rekindled their romance. It didn’t take long for Kailyn to set the record straight, telling Hollywood Life that they “just both wanted to be there for the boys’ first day of school and dentist appointment.”

Do you think Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are going to do well by their son considering their recent troubles? Feel free to post your thoughts below.

