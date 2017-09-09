Eric Bolling’s Son Commits Suicide Hours After His Father Was Fired From Fox News Channel

Just hours after Fox News Channel announced they were parting ways with their host of The Five Eric Bolling, his son Eric Chase Bolling Jr. committed suicide and was found dead in his hotel room Friday night. The decision by FNC to fire Bolling came after allegations surfaced that he was harassing several colleagues on the job.

According to TMZ, Bolling used multimedia messaging to send pictures of his “genitals.” The news was a surprise considering he just helped launch the channel’s newest show The Fox News Specialists. The news regarding his son’s death came shortly after Bolling had vowed to prove his innocence to the rest of the world.

Bolling Jr. was the only child between Bolling and his wife Adrienne. According to his Facebook account, he resided in Colorado and attended college at the University of Colorado Boulder. Unfortunately, his life has been cut short at the young age of 19.

Eric Bolling was initially suspended in August after the harassment allegations first surfaced. On Friday, they officially allowed him to walk while canceling his newest show TFNS. The biggest question lingering now is if his son’s decision to take his own life had anything to do with the recent decision made regarding his father?

Well, according to TMZ, Bolling Jr. did indeed die of a drug overdose due to the difficulty of coping with the allegations made about his father. He was also reportedly “embarrassed and emotionally upset.”

Fired FNC Anchor Eric Bolling, Son Commits Suicide https://t.co/whfDMNQHdb — TMZ (@TMZ) September 9, 2017

The allegations made against Bolling came a little more than a year after FNC made the decision to part ways with Roger Ailes for the same exact accusations. Ailes worked for the station for over 20 years before being let go. Unfortunately, Ailes would pass away less than a year later at the age of 77. His death was caused by a fall that led to bleeding in the brain.

Former host Bill O’Reilly, who was fired by the station in April, allegedly paid over five women $13 million to settle harassment cases while he was still an employee. Now, Bolling is the latest on what seems to be a growing list of Fox hosts’ that have violated women on the job. However, the bigger blow will now be dealing with the death of his only son.

Many former colleagues of Bolling continue to reach out and show their support via social media. The Bolling family has yet to release a statement regarding their son.

Eric Bolling out at Fox News after allegations of sending lewd photos to female colleagues https://t.co/ZqRdvLlPOv pic.twitter.com/1XN6iuv8Ed — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2017

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]