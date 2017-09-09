Candace Cameron Bure Cuts Back On Spending To Help Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is “skipping” spending money on herself. She wants to help Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey. She specifically wants to help the kids and families who have been impacted by the flooding and deadly storms. She also wants to show her support for kids who need food and water across the globe, including those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Cameron made a vow to spend no money on herself for the entire month.

According to The Christian Post, the Fuller House star is refusing to spend money on herself for the entire month of September. She’s part of a special initiative called Skip 1. In a new video, Bure revealed that she will donate throughout September to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, as well as other children in need.

“My heart hurts so much for these families,” Bure tweeted. “Praying for you #Texas and raising funds through @skip1 all month long for you!!”

Skip 1 officially kicked off its “Skiptember” event on Sept. 1. It helps donors skip spending money one day during September. Instead, they will donate food and water to children in need around the world. The organization helps build and renovate kitchens for orphanages in impoverished areas. Donors are allowed to save 100 percent of “Skiptember” contribution towards Hurricane Harvey relief by making a note in the “comments” section of Skip 1’s donation page. The donations will also help with food, feeding programs, and clean water.

Bure has already donated money in honor of Skip 1’s one-year anniversary on Sept. 6. She said that she’s “skipping” spending money on her regular spa services to donate more to Skip 1.

“My birthday’s April 6th so on September 6th I’m skipping a mani/pedi and donating that money instead to skip1.org,” she tweeted.

The organization is now in its third year of collecting donations for children and families in need. Skip 1 has raised over $50,000 so far. One hundred percent of proceeds go directly to the project, and the organization says it hopes to “help solve world hunger, one Skip at a time.” During the month of September, Skip 1 promised to donate 20 percent of all proceeds to “relief to those who need it most.” To those who want to help or want more information about the movement, can visit the website here.

