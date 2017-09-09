‘Big Brother 19’ Schedule: CBS Reveals Countdown To ‘BB19’ Season Finale

The Big Brother 19 schedule is now counting down the days until the season finale later in September. Only five of the BB19 cast members still stands a chance at winning the $500,000 prize and that means there could be a lot of hard feelings coming out over the next two weeks. It has even created a situation where CBS felt the need to add an additional episode to the Big Brother 19 schedule in order to provide viewers with more footage.

Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, Alex Ow, Josh Martinez, or Kevin Schlehuber is the final five, with the BB19 jury to award one of them that ultimate prize during the September 20 season finale. The CBS schedule has the Big Brother 19 season finale scheduled for 8 p.m. PT/ET, right before an episode of Salvation at 10 p.m. PT/ET. It’s interesting that the final episode of the summer won’t lead into the season premiere of Survivor for the first time in a while. Possibly because they needed the full two hours?

Two more evictions are going to take place next week, but the good part is that the network isn’t going to shift when the episodes air on television. That will provide some familiarity for viewers and keep things on schedule for the final six episodes of the season. Below is the full Big Brother 19 schedule for the rest of the season, with very little time left for the BB19 cast members to prove that they deserve to win this year.

The newest members of the Jury.. What’s you think of last night’s #DoubleEviction? #BB19 pic.twitter.com/26ZKN38X54 — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) September 8, 2017

It’s also important to note that CBS will skip a day for the show on September 17, as the network will be airing the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on that night, which is probably why they are rewarding viewers with the extra Friday night episode. That leaves just five episodes of the show, but at least fans won’t have to wait too long for the next season. As reported by the Inquisitr in an article that also includes a lot of Big Brother 19 spoilers, CBS and host Julie Chen have announced Celebrity Big Brother is coming this winter.

Full 2017 Big Brother 19 Schedule:

Episode 35: Sunday, September 10 (8 p.m. PT/ET)

Episode 36: Wednesday, September 13 (8 p.m. PT/ET)

Episode 37: Thursday, September 14 (9 p.m. PT/ET)

Episode 38: Friday, September 15 (8 p.m. PT/ET)

Episode 39: Wednesday, September 20 (8 p.m. PT/ET)

See how Nicole & Victor went from BB roommates to BB romance: https://t.co/UcJ0k0QFl6???? #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/DpHvw8NnnP — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 8, 2017

The next episode of the show will air on Sunday night (September 10), covering what has taken place over the last few days in the BB19 house. That includes the Head of Household Competition and the two nominations for eviction. After that, there are just 10 days left in the Big Brother 19 schedule, so a lot needs to happen to get the final five down to just two houseguests.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]