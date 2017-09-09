‘The Deuce’ Revealing Campbell’s Potato Soup Used As Fluid Porn Prop Considered ‘Fair Game’?

Campbell’s Soup has long been a staple for dinner fixings and casseroles, but this soup just got a bit more versatile in its uses. The new HBO series, The Deuce, which follows the rise of the porn industry during the decade of the 1970s, found another use for the soup but it is not at all appetizing.

The Deuce premieres Sunday, September 10, on HBO starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, according to Page Six. The show’s co-creators and executive producers David Simon and George Pelecanos had done the research into the industry and they found some rather odd remedies when needing to show an ejaculation scene on the screen.

They actually used a prop in a scene that was discovered by writer Richard Price. It basically entails throwing Campbell’s Cream of Potato Soup in someone’s face. This is what the audience will see in the soon-to-be “infamous soup cameo,” writes Page Six.

One of the questions asked of the show’s co-creators was if they needed to contact Campbell’s Soup about the use of their soup as a prop, especially now that it has been advertised that the soup was used to imitate semen. That answer might surprise you.

Pelecanos said jokingly, “I mean as long as you don’t say Campbell’s Soup gives you cancer or something then you’re in good shape. You can throw it in somebody’s face.” Simon backed up Pelecanos by saying that if it was once used in the real world then it is “fair game” for the show to use it.

As far as the cast goes, after seeing the soup used on The Deuce, some of them are going to have a hard time trying to eat a bowl of the popular canned product. Chris Bauer added that even if it was Wolfgang Puck serving up potato soup, he couldn’t touch a bowl. He said, “no potato soup ever again.” Daniel Saudi said that it was “totally disgusting.”

Page Six did say the attempted to contact Campbell’s Soup for a comment, but emails and phone calls were not returned.

EW reports that this show is exploring the “seedy corners of Times Square circa 1971″ for this new drama. They had an idea in mind on how they wanted it to look on the screen. The goal was for the show to look as if it was actually filmed during that time period and archived away then pulled out to view today. This was done with special attention paid to every detail, right down to the colors and shading as you can see in the photo that Maggie Gyllenhall posted on Instagram below.

There were six films that inspired this series, according to EW. They are 1971’s the Taxi Driver and The French Connection. The movie Across 11oth Street from 1972 was another influence for the show’s creators. Then these movies from 1973, Black Caesar, The Seven-Ups and Mean Streets, round off the movies that influenced what you will see in the HBO series.

The Deuce premieres Sunday night, September 10 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

