Travis Scott Over Kylie? Rapper Spotted With Mystery Woman At Wiz Khalifa Bash

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be on the outs with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott after he was spied leaving Wiz Khalifah’s Hollywood birthday bash with a mystery lady.

The sighting immediately sparked speculation that the reality TV star and her leading man were having issues.

The rumblings come just a month after Jenner celebrated her 20th birthday, and Scott made sure to leave no stone unturned in making certain the night became one to remember for the ages.

“The extra effort Travis displayed brought a huge smile to Kylie’s face, as she has seen on more than a few occasions the lengths Travis is willing to go to in order to make her happy,” a source told Hollywood Life. “The date night wasn’t as extravagant or expensive as their outings usually are, but money wasn’t important to Kylie. She appreciated the gesture and the love that Travis showed her by putting all of this together.”

But around that same time, Jenner was sharing tales of her longtime ex Tyga and reflecting on how the two “will always have a bond.”

“There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T,” Jenner said in an episode of her E! show The Life of Kylie. “I decided, that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he’s really not that type of person.”

The two dated for roughly three years and Jenner added there was “no crazy fight” that led to the split that came to many as a surprise.

In that same Life of Kylie episode, Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods boldly predicted that she sees the young couple one-day reuniting.

That probably comes as news to the Rack City rapper, who recently insisted he is no longer in love with Kim Kardashian’s little sister.

More recently, he was spotted with Kardashian look-alike Kamila Osman, who the Daily Mail has previously reported was once hired by Kardashian family friend Jonathan Cheban to hang out with him after Kim was too busy to pal around.

Tyga and Osman’s sightings include a recent Beverly Hills shopping spree.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]