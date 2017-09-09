‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers & Casting News: List Of Stars Coming & Goings From Fall-Spring 2017/2018

Days of Our Lives spoilers and comings and goings news state that a whole new Salem may be on the way since new head writer Ron Carlivati attempts to shake things up on this NBC soap opera. Quite a few viewer favorites will be making a return, including three-time Daytime Emmy Award Winner, Chandler Massey who will once again be taking on the role of Will Horton. Some characters are also going to be leaving Salem, such as Aaron D. Spears, Commissioner Raines, this last week. Do you want to know the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and casting news from September 2017 to spring 2018? Read on to find out who will be returning, who will be leaving, and in some case the dates you can expect their first appearance back on the soap opera.

As already mentioned, this last week on September 7, Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Speares) made his last appearance on Days of Our Lives. Spoilers state that with everyone now knowing that he was working with Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso), he will threaten Gabi’s (Camila Banus) life. However, according to the Inquisitr, Eli (Lamon Archey), Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) will save Gabi, but it will cost Eli his job at the FBI.

#TBT to when we said goodbye to @jordivilasuso. ???? #DAYS ????: @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

On September 8, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins returned to the role of Sheila. Days of Our Lives viewers will remember her as the inmate who caused so much trouble for Hope. According to spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sheila will threaten to “blow Adrienne out of the water.” Spoilers also tease that Adrienne (Judi Evans) and Sheila may become fast friends.

In case you missed it, T-Boz is guest starring on #DAYS through January! ⠀ ????: @therealtboz A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Dec 1, 2016 at 9:19am PST

Ed Hall will play the role of a newscaster for a period of two days, starting on September 12. He is familiar with this role as he already has played this role on DOOL. Jay Lenno’s former announcer for The Tonight Show with Jay Lenno, he is no stranger to soap operas. According to IMDb, he has also played the role of a news reporter on Young and the Restless.

The question on every Chandler Massey’s fan seems to be “When will Will Horton return?” Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will return on September 15, which is an earlier date than was previously speculated. The jury is still out though on how his return will affect Sonny and Paul’s relationship, but Days of Our Lives spoilers do state that Will never died at the hand of Salem’s serial murderer, “The Necktie Killer.”

As promised: one shameless shirtless photo. A post shared by Chandler Massey (@therealcmassey) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Enter Sean Riggs, from The Bay, who will play the role of Jason Cortman. Get ready to see him on September 17, where his scenes take place at the Horton Center. Later this month, September 27, Jason Carlage will play the role of a reporter, and Brian Maierhofer will play the role of Gil. Jason has previously played the role of a police officer on Days of Our Lives too.

October should have Days of Our Lives fans giddy with excitement as Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) makes her return. It is reported that her coming back to the NBC soap has to do with her son’s, Will, return. Sami will be part of multiple storylines, including an exciting road trip to Memphis where according to Days of Our Lives spoilers she will be searching for EJ DiMera (James Scott).

Making it through Monday got us like… Now to get through the rest of the week! #DAYS ????: @kristianalfonso A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

With Sami looking for him, there is a pretty good chance that EJ may return to Days of Our Lives. Casting scoop news reported that there are strong rumors that although James Scott does not want to return to the soap permanently, there are rumors of a recast. Days of Our Lives comings and goings news state that EJ could return around the same time Will and Sam return to Salem.

Bringing her own dose of crazy will be Kristen DiMera or Susan Banks, both played by Eileen Davidson. Days of Our Lives casting news indicate that her coming back to the soap could be linked to the Memphis road trip storyline. Viewers are particularly excited about the return of Kristen whose unstable characters could inject some insanity into the storylines.

Huge thanks to everyone who made memories with us in Nashville this weekend! #DAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Aug 29, 2016 at 1:10pm PDT

After deciding to leave Days of Our Lives in March, Arianne Zucker will be walking away from her role as Nicole Walker around Thanksgiving. Fans have been very vocal about losing one of their favorite characters. Arianne has evolved and feels that the time has come for her to leave the soap opera, after extending her contract to tie up the last few remaining storylines that she was involved in.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that the recast Ciara Brady will make her appearance in December. Victoria Konefal will be taking over the role from Vivian Jovanni. There seems to be a Brady Christmas reunion in Salem around the festive season as Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) and Belle Black-Brady (Martha Madison) will also be coming back to Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives fans will remember Vivian Alamain played by Louise Sorel. She returns around New Year’s 2018. It is unclear whether Nicky will be returning with her. However, spoilers state that Tyler Christopher, from General Hospital, will be introduced on the soap opera. His character is remaining a secret, but it has been confirmed by Carlivati that he will not be a returning character. Ron Carlivati created a new character who is described as being “very funny.”

Billie is Back! #DaysOfOurLives 2018 ???????? A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Currently filming scenes is Lisa Rinna, who will be reprising her role as Billie Reed. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that her scenes should be seen early 2018. It is still unclear whether Billie will be staying on in Salem for a while, or whether her reappearance will be short-lived. With Billie back, the Days of Our Lives rumor mill has been rife with speculation about whether Chelsea Brady (Rachel Melvin) will also be returning to Salem.

