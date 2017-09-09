Dorit Kemsley’s Husband PK Takes A Step Back From Filming ‘RHOBH’ Due To Erika Girardi Drama

Fans won’t be seeing much of Dorit Kemsley’s husband PK during the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at Bella Magazine‘s New York Fashion Week kickoff on Wednesday night at The Attic Rooftop, Dorit Kemsley confirmed that PK will be less involved with the show’s eighth season due to the drama he was involved with last year.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series may recall, Paul Kemsley was involved in an incident with Erika Girardi during Season 7 after he was accused of liking the view under her dress. Following a meeting of the group that involved PK admitting that he had caught a glimpse of Girardi when she wasn’t wearing any underwear under her dress, Girardi claimed during the reunion special that he liked what he saw. In turn, PK said it was extremely frustrating to be accused of something he didn’t do.

“I know he had a rough season. I think he took it well, he’s a big boy. This season, I think that PK took a step back,” Dorit Kemsley explained to Us Weekly magazine.

While the couple won’t be spending as much time together on-screen, Dorit Kemsley went on to say that she and PK always support one another and continue to be partners in life.

A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Dorit Kemsley joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its seventh season and confirmed she had returned to filming with her co-stars earlier this summer on Instagram. Since then, Kemsley has been seen with a number of members of the show, including Erika Giradi. That said, she did not tell Us Weekly magazine whether her husband and Girardi had made up following their Season 7 dispute.

Most recently, Dorit Kemsley was spotted with her co-stars in New York City. A photo of their outing can be seen below.

A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

To see more of Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Girardi, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 later this year on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]