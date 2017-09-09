Could ‘BB20’ Be An All-Star Season? Julie Chen and Dan Gheesling Share Their Thoughts While An Alum Pleads

Big Brother fans can’t get enough. Each year as the season starts to wind down, the talk of next season begins. This year those talks are focusing on a possible all-stars season to celebrate Season 20 during the summer of 2018.

ET managed to catch up with Dan Gheesling during a BB Comics event. He shared that he would love to see an all-stars season next summer, but would enjoy it a lot more from the comfort of his home and be watching with his family. After two times in the Big Brother house, Dan is done.

Dan did speculate on which BB alum may be willing to join a BB20 All-Stars, however. He suggested that those that have only had the opportunity to play the game once should be invited back. Players like Victor Arroyo, Caleb Reynolds, Vanessa Rousso, and Derrick Levasseur. Rachel Reilly would be a great addition as well and would have a shot at being the first one to win the game twice, becoming a BB20 millionaire.

Frankie Grande wasn’t shy sharing his thoughts on a BB20. He is very supportive of an all-star season and says that CBS will be making a mistake if they don’t do it. He has played in the UK celebrity edition since his time in our Big Brother house. If he were to receive an invitation back, this would technically be his third try at the game.

Julie Chen has said several times that she is hoping for BB20 to be an all-star season. As the hostess of the long-running series, Julie is very in touch with all aspects of the game and the fans. She knows that fans are tired of returning players with new players. It is time to put an end to that and have an all-star season so that experienced players do not have an advantage.

Which previous Big Brother players would you like to see come back to compete in a BB20 All-Stars season? Which of the previous winners do you think could pull off a second win? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Johnny Vy/CBS]