‘GH’ Spoilers: Valentin Makes It Up To Nina, Maxie Wants To Return To Crimson, Franco Feels Betrayed

Love and betrayal will be the central theme in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital based on the latest GH spoilers. Nina (Michelle Stafford) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) decided to give their relationship another chance. Valentin won’t waste this opportunity, although Anna’s (Finola Hughes) penchant for bringing up the past could stir trouble. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will cause issues for Nina too – she won’t stop until Nina agrees to let her return to Crimson. Franco (Roger Howarth) will also feel betrayed in the upcoming week, and this could have something to do with Steve Burton’s new role.

Second Chances

Nina and Valentin will have an honest conversation. GH spoilers hint Valentin will disclose everything, and he will probably tell Nina about the deal with Ava (Maura West). Nina will find Valentin’s offer to be a kind gesture. Unfortunately, giving Ava a chance to get her life back will cause issues further down the road.

Charlotte’s custody case will have a resolution soon, and spoilers tease Lulu will realize Valentin is a kind guy. Lulu and Valentin might finally find a common ground which is a must for Charlotte’s sake.

The progress in the relationship between Lulu and Valentin might be useless after Lulu hears about the condition involving Ava and Valentin’s deal. GH spoilers reveal Lulu won’t be happy about it, but Valentin is one step ahead of her.

Stronger together than apart, Nina and Valentin are quick to fight for the thing they want most. STARTING NOW: an all-new #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/m9HMqRilpt — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 8, 2017

Maxie’s Persistence

Next week, GH spoilers tease Maxie won’t stop asking Nina to take her back. Nina will be quick to point out Maxie betrayed her so Lulu and Charlotte could establish a bond. Maxie couldn’t accept this answer from Nina. Valentin got a second chance, why can’t Nina give her one too.

Spoilers tease Nina will feel Maxie is causing too much trouble. When Maxie crosses the line, Nina will reprimand her.

Boyhood Secrets

Stopped by @GeneralHospital and I ran into this guy ????@1SteveBurton He said he'll keep an eye on things until I get back ???? pic.twitter.com/w0Xy8yQrYi — Nicolas J Bechtel ✰ (@NicolasJBechtel) September 8, 2017

GH spoilers for the week of September 18 reveal Franco will feel deceived. He will discover something big enough to make him lose his temper. This seems to be connected to Steve Burton’s first episode in General Hospital which will air on September 19. GH spoilers tease Franco will pay a visit to Heather to learn the truth.

More GH Spoilers

Anna will continue with her mission, and she will enlist Finn’s help. Although there are obstacles in her way, she will not give up until she gets what she wants. Kristina and Josslyn will make romantic choices which will not sit well with Sonny and Carly. GH spoilers tease Franco’s past could affect his relationship with Liz, and Andre will play a big role in Franco’s upcoming storyline.

WATCH: Franco turns to Scott for answers about his odd connection with Jason. #GH pic.twitter.com/UHGPZak9BU — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 8, 2017

