Mindy Kaling Pregnancy: Gender Of Baby Revealed, Baby Daddy Still A Secret

While The Mindy Project is set to premiere it’s final season on Hulu, the cast was at the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview for the show and the gender of Mindy Kaling’s baby was revealed. It looks like Kaling has shared the big news with her Mindy Project costars, but she is still keeping the father a secret, for now.

It looks like the cast was holding nothing back while discussing Mindy Kaling and her pregnancy. Us Weekly got all the details, as Beth Grant, who plays Beverly Janoszewski on the hit show, seemed to get a little emotional once she found out.

“I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it’s a girl … I just think that she’s up to it. I just think that she’s ready and I’m very happy for her because I have a daughter that’s turning 25 and it’s just the greatest thing in the world!”

While Mindy Kaling is keeping the father of her baby private, which we respect, she was not afraid to share the pregnancy news with her costars, as Ed Weeks, who plays Dr. Jeremy Reed on The Mindy Project, talked about.

“She kind of just took us aside on set, weirdly in the open office area where we film most of our scenes. She said, ‘Guys, I just want you to know I’m pregnant. I haven’t told anybody.'”

At The Paley Center with cast of #themindyproject and our friend and moderator, Jarrett Wieselman A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

The fact that Mindy Kaling is having a baby girl just seems fitting. She has been a strong advocate for women and women’s rights. Now she gets to raise a baby girl and teach her the powers of women. She gets to be the role model for her future daughter, which Grant agrees with.

“She does know my daughter and she’s been very kind to her. In fact, when my daughter graduated Julliard, she took her to lunch and sent her flowers and gave her a gift and gave her a little costar role on the show this season. I think she’s mentored a lot of young women and a lot of her former assistants are writing now. She’s really good about giving young women opportunities and mentoring young women, so I think it’s a natural thing for her to be a mom.”

While everyone is excited to find out that Mindy Kaling is having a baby girl, most fans are curious to know who the father is. She has not been romantically linked to anyone, so the announcement of her pregnancy shocked everyone. However, she does not seem to be telling anyone who the father is. A source said that she has not told “anyone, not even close friends, who the father is.”

Ahhhh I'm going to miss these totally custom, fabulous, high maintenance Mindy Lahiri looks. She can be so diabolical but always put together. @salvadorperezcostumes A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Why all the secrets Mindy? That remains a secret, but it looks like the pregnancy fits into perfectly into her life. It seems that Mindy created The Mindy Project as a tribute to her mother, who passed away shortly after it hit the air on Fox, Weeks explained. Now, she will end the show’s run on Hulu by giving birth to her own baby girl. How fitting, right?

“We were so thrilled for her… The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own. It’s a lot a lot. When she reminded us all of that, we all cried in the final table read. I mean Jesus, life! It makes some very interesting and beautiful patterns sometimes.”

Exciting news for Mindy Kaling, but do you think she will reveal the father of her baby before she arrives?

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]