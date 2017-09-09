What Does Gwen Stefani Think Of Blake Shelton’s New Song?

Gwen Stefani is reportedly over the moon about Blake Shelton’s new song, “I’ll Name The Dogs.”

Following the release of a clip for the new song, which features a big family wedding, Gwen Stefani is said to have a strong connection to the video that is “obviously” about her. In fact, when she first watched the finished clip, she reportedly broke down in tears.

“The combination of the romantic lyrics that Blake sings just for her, seeing her boys on screen, and the surprise twist of it being an older couple getting married hit her right in the heart,” a source told Hollywood Life on September 9.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reportedly talk about growing old together and according to the source, the idea of getting old with Stefani was the inspiration behind the track.

Prior to her relationship with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani was married for 13 years to Gavin Rossdale and the former couple shares three kids together, 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo. As for the country singer, he was married for four years to Miranda Lambert before dating Stefani.

According to Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani couldn’t hold back her tears when she saw her three kids on-screen and is reportedly “beyond proud” of Shelton and honored that he would write and sing such an amazing song to her.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been open with their romance for nearly two years now and as they continue to date, fans continue to wonder whether marriage and children are in their future. While Stefani isn’t engaged or pregnant yet, rumors have been swirling in regard to the possibility since Shelton doesn’t have any children of his own.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

In other news, Blake Shelton has been spending the past few months preparing for the upcoming season of The Voice with his co-stars, Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus, and soon, fans will see them unite on NBC.

As for Gwen Stefani, she will not be seen during the upcoming season of the show but could return to the series during one of its future seasons.

To see more of Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus, tune into The Voice Season 13 premiere on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]