Amy Roloff, Chris Marek Go On A Date, ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Joins Friends For Couples Night

Amy Roloff and boyfriend Chris Marek went on a date, joining friends for a couples date night at a popular Hillsboro, Oregon nightspot.

Little People, Big World fans have been following Amy and Chris’ relationship closely, ever since the Roloff family matriarch began dating following her divorce from her husband, Matt Roloff. The pair just recently got back from a long motorcycle trip, as the Inquisitr reported last week. Since that time, fans have been angling for updates about where things are with the two right now.

On Friday night, Amy posted an Instagram update showing herself and Chris, joined by two friends, at a bar in Hillsboro, Oregon. Specifically, they spent the evening at McMenamin’s Rock Creek Tavern, a rustic and historic bar popular with locals and tourists alike.

“Rock Creek Tavern is off the beaten path. But it’s a well-advised trip into the Oregon countryside. With live music, a floating dance floor akin to those at the Crystal Ballroom, a pool table, a 22-foot shuffleboard and great food and ales, there’s no finer place to while away an evening than in this rustic lair.”

They were joined by friends Randy and Alicia, although it’s not clear, as of this writing, what connection either Amy, Chris, or the two of them as a couple, have to their dinner companions.

While Amy Roloff has an active presence on social media, she limits how much she allows her followers to peer into her personal life – especially when it comes to her relationship with Chris Marek.

Although she can be counted on to post photos of herself with Chris from time to time, she doesn’t update as much on her relationship with Chris as fans would like. In fact, she’s only posted three photos on Instagram of herself and Chris since May 17.

There could be several reasons for this. For one thing, Amy is something of a celebrity, and Chris may not be willing to hitch his wagon, so to speak, to Amy’s celebrity status, and may have asked her to limit how much of him she shows on social media.

Another reason is that Amy is a “character” on a popular TV show, and her relationship with Chris is itself a plot point on that show. That means that she may be contractually obligated to keep her posts about her relationship with Chris to a minimum, so LPBW producers can showcase the relationship to viewers on the show, rather than having Amy steal the show’s thunder by revealing their relationship on Instagram.

Whatever the reason, it appears as if, as of Friday night, Amy Roloff and Chris Marek were still going strong.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]