‘Little Couple’ Stars Jen Arnold, Bill Klein, And Kids Evacuate: Hurricane Forces Rush Departure From New Home

People across the country are talking about Hurricane Irma as she nears the United States. Fans of Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein of The Little Couple had initially been anxious when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, as the family had lived there for nine years. However, they recently relocated to Florida and now they are dealing with storm worries there as well.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jen Arnold and Bill Klein have been supporting those back in Houston throughout the Hurricane Harvey ordeal, even sharing pictures of their old neighborhood under water. There was talk of Bill heading back to Texas with his brothers to help the people there, but now Irma is on the way and that is impacting the Little Couple family.

Arnold shared via Instagram that they were facing evacuation orders in St. Petersburg where they recently moved. Jen noted that the hospital where she works, Johns Hopkins All Children’s, is prepared for the hurricane, but the Little Couple family needed to leave their home and hit the road before Irma hit their area.

Jen shared several Instagram videos throughout the day, updating fans on their progress. The Little Couple stars were doing well along the lengthy drive, Will and Zoey seemingly quite content in their car seats in the back seat, as Bill drove and Jen posted updates. They did hit some stressful times looking for gas and finding many stations depleted already with Hurricane Irma looming, and it looks like their drive became a rather lengthy one.

Eventually, Jen shared that they had safely landed at the home of her parents. She noted that the storm seemed to be following them, as they were headed north and west. As Hurricane Irma watchers know, the storm is shifting that way as well. However, it sounds as if Jen, Bill, Will, Zoey, and the dogs are settled safely now and the Little Couple family should be in good shape to ride out the storm.

The Little Couple returns to TLC with new episodes on September 19 after a long hiatus caused by legal issues between the network and the production company. The first episodes back were filmed in Houston, but viewers will see the process Jen and Bill went through to take advantage of the opportunity to move to St. Petersburg.

The family’s supporters will be anxious to hear more as Hurricane Irma passes through Florida, hoping that Jen Arnold and Bill Klein’s new home remains undamaged. There is a lot to catch up on when The Little Couple begins again and it is finally just a matter of days before the premiere, to the delight of their anxious and patient fans.

