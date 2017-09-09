Pregnant Woman Doused In Gas And Set On Fire By Boyfriend Is Forced To Deliver Baby

A 31-year-old pregnant woman was set on fire after she was doused with gasoline at the hands of her boyfriend in their Maryland home. Andrea Grinage was in her bathtub when the boyfriend covered her in gasoline and set her on fire and she was still on fire when she banged on neighbor’s doors screaming for help.

Grinage, who was seven-months pregnant at the time, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she delivered the baby seven weeks prematurely, according to Fox News. The baby girl and the mother are both in critical condition reported Fox.

Despite being severely burned over a good deal of her body, law enforcement officials are amazed at the courage this woman had. She was able to tell them who did it and she was desperate for police to warn her mother that he was coming to get her next.

Police caught the unnamed man before he made his way to Grinage’s mother’s home. Through the agony she was enduring, her only concerns were for her baby and for her family, said police. Police spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said,

“We want her family to know how brave she was, suffering as badly as she was, critically burned, worried about her unborn child, dealing with those injuries and was able to share that information with us so that we could get moving with our investigation and locate this person.”

According to NBC local news, Prince George County officers and firefighters were dispatched to this horrific incident on Friday at about 11:45 a.m. to 1405 Elkwood Lane in Capitol Heights, Maryland. The found Grinage with “critical burns on a large part of her body.”

Neighbors told reporters that they had heard Grinage and the boyfriend arguing on Thursday night. It was Friday morning when she showed up at the neighbor’s door, still on fire and looking for help.

Grinage’s father talked to reporters at the hospital and said the baby girl was born seven weeks premature, but “she’s hanging in there.” He also said that the little baby girl is “beautiful.”

What Grinage’s father had to say about the man who did this to his daughter was reported by NBC News. He said, “He’s a coward. He’s less than a man. Walk away if you don’t want the responsibility. Walk away.”

