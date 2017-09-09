‘YR’ Spoilers For Two Weeks: Ashley’s Quest Backfires? Cane Reaches Out To Lily, Billy And Phyllis Cozy Up

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the weeks of September 11 and 22 tease exciting drama and suspense.

Spoilers for the week of September 11 reveal that Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) frustration over her inability to keep Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) apart boils over.

During the week of September 11, Phyllis vows to do something to break the bond between Victoria and Billy. She believes that the best way to sabotage “Villy” is to bring down Brash & Sassy.

However, Y&R spoilers hint that Phyllis’ plan could run into problems and she could eventually suffer a backlash due to poorly considered decisions and actions.

Sharon And Scott Track Alice’s Car

In the episode of Friday, September 8, a thug transported Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) from Alice’s (Tamara Clatterbuck) house to the airport from where she was flown to an unknown destination. Crystal was moved from Alice’s house soon after Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) knocked on the door and asked to use Alice’s phone. The request to use Alice’s phone was a ruse to allow Tessa peep around for clues that Crystal was in the house.

Crystal’s relocation complicates Sharon’s search.

However, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott (Daniel Hall) could gain new useful information. They track Alice’s car using an electronic tracking device they planted on her car when they met her at The Underground.

Nick And Victor’s Confrontation Continues

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 11 state that the war between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) flares up once again. The latest flare up is due to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). It seems that an effort by Nikki to bring Victor and Nick together ends up sparking renewed hostilities.

Y&R spoilers for the week also tease that Noah (Robert Adamson) questions his grandfather.

Nick’s stress level reaches an unmanageable level. He feels the need to talk to someone, according to CDL.

Ashley Uncovers Graham Secrets That Put Her In A Difficult Position

Spoilers for the week of September 11 state that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) uncovers a secret about Graham (Max Shippee). Spoilers from Soap Central suggest that she confronts Dina (Marla Adams) and tries to convince her that Graham is not trustworthy. She challenges Dina to allow her to prove her suspicions. Dina gives her access to Graham’s hotel room. She searches the room and finds a letter addressed to Graham’s mother at a home for the elderly.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa Calls Out Alice, Victoria Flirts With Billy, Ashley Wants Graham Out #news https://t.co/5DI5GlaMI1 pic.twitter.com/NGT2ZQqFHz — PHILLY DAILY (@PHLdaily) September 8, 2017

The discovery appears to contradict Graham’s claim that his mother is dead.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease shocking revelations in the week of September 18, possibly linked with Graham’s letter. It seems that the revelations about Graham backfire on Ashley, placing her in a very difficult position. The revelations could be related to her paternity secret.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley Humiliated – Dina Leaks Abbott Paternity Secret, Alzheimers To Blame https://t.co/uE8qu5qFoe — Laura H (@pmekame) August 28, 2017

Although the details of the revelation aren’t clear yet, some fans speculate Graham could have blood links with Ashley through Brent Davis (Bert Kramer), Ashley’s secret biological father. Graham could turn out to be Ashley’s brother. However, this is only speculation.

Billy And Phyllis Cozy Up To Each Other

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 18 tease that Phyllis and Billy cozy up to each other and share passion-filled moments. Will Phyllis exploit her intimate moments with Billy to steal Brash & Sassy information?

Cane Struggles To Connect With Lily

Spoilers for the week of September 18 tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) makes some progress with efforts to repair the damage done to his relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil). Meanwhile, Juliet (Laur Allen) watches Cane’s moves with disapproval. Y&R spoilers tease that Juliet makes a bold move.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]