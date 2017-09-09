Walmart And Toys ‘R’ Us Reveal Hot Toys For Christmas 2017 List

Walmart and Toys ‘R’ Us have just released their Christmas hot toys list for 2017. Both of the retailers are featuring a series of toys exclusive to their respective stores on the lists. Sluggish brick-and-mortar sales may have prompted both stores, along with rival Target, to the release of Christmas must have toys a lot earlier than normal for 2017.

Walmart has already launched its Christmas layaway service. The Walmart layaway program runs through December 11. All items placed in layaway must be priced at $10 or more and the total of items placed on layaway must total $50 or more. Toys ‘R’ Us offers a holiday layaway as well and is promising to price match on all their toys and games.

More than 1,000 new toys, including at least 300 exclusive toys, will be offered by Walmart this Christmas season. A Frozen sleigh, Fingerlings Moneys, a new line of Hatchimals, and a Paw Patrol lookout tower are at the top of the store’s Christmas hot toys list this year, CNBC reported. Approximately 25 percent of the toys available at Walmart for Christmas 2017 will be items exclusive to the store.

Amazon released its 100 top toys for Christmas 2017 list in late August and has vowed to offer steep discounts to online shoppers filling their virtual carts with toys.

Target will be featuring 1,400 new toys for the Christmas 2017 season. Kmart has not yet released its Christmas must have toys list, but will once again be offering online layaway for many toys and other items sold in brick-and-mortar stores. STEM toys are hot items on both the Walmart and Toys R Us Christmas toys lists.

Walmart Christmas Hot Toys List 2017 Highlights

Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike

Soggy Doggy Board Game

Hatchimals Surprise

Frozen Sleigh

Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower

Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey

Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme

New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee

Barbie Dream Horse and doll

Fingerlings

FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler the Playful Tiger

Mayka Toy Block Tape

Nerf Rival Nemesis MVII-10K

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery

Radio Control DashCam

RECOIL Starter Set

LittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor kit

Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway

Num Noms Nail Polish Maker

Monster Jam Grave Digger

VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit

Fisher-Price Zoom ‘n Crawl Monster

Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster

L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory

Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck

Toys ‘R’ Us hired the Kirkland & Ellis firm to help the mega toy retailer address the nearly $400 million in debt that comes due next year. Having a good Christmas season could be make or break time for Toys R Us, which has been impacted by Amazon and online shopping in general, just like Walmart, Kmart, Target, and Sears, have in recent years.

Toys ‘R’ Us Christmas Hot Toys List Highlights

Luvabella

Hatchimals Surprise

3-in-1 Sports Zone from Little Tikes

Project Mc2 Smart Pixel Purse

Glimmies Glimtern

Of Dragons, Fairies, and Wizards Magic Wand

Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme

Baby So Sweet doll

Pikmi Pops Surprise! Jumbo Plush

Power Rangers Ninja Steel Lion Fire Fortress Zord

Coco Interactive Guitar

Paw Patrol Sea Patroller from Spin Master

Fingerlings Monkeys

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Doc McStuffins All-in-One Nursery

NERF Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster

FurReal Roarin’ Ivory the Playful Tiger

L.O.L Surprise Big Surprise

Oonies Mega Starter Pack from Moose Toys

Power Wheels Boomerang

Shimmer and Shine Magical Light-Up Genie Palace

