Walmart And Toys ‘R’ Us Reveal Hot Toys For Christmas 2017 List

Walmart and Toys ‘R’ Us have just released their Christmas hot toys list for 2017. Both of the retailers are featuring a series of toys exclusive to their respective stores on the lists. Sluggish brick-and-mortar sales may have prompted both stores, along with rival Target, to the release of Christmas must have toys a lot earlier than normal for 2017.
Walmart has already launched its Christmas layaway service. The Walmart layaway program runs through December 11. All items placed in layaway must be priced at $10 or more and the total of items placed on layaway must total $50 or more. Toys ‘R’ Us offers a holiday layaway as well and is promising to price match on all their toys and games.
More than 1,000 new toys, including at least 300 exclusive toys, will be offered by Walmart this Christmas season. A Frozen sleigh, Fingerlings Moneys, a new line of Hatchimals, and a Paw Patrol lookout tower are at the top of the store’s Christmas hot toys list this year, CNBC reported. Approximately 25 percent of the toys available at Walmart for Christmas 2017 will be items exclusive to the store.
Amazon released its 100 top toys for Christmas 2017 list in late August and has vowed to offer steep discounts to online shoppers filling their virtual carts with toys.
Target will be featuring 1,400 new toys for the Christmas 2017 season. Kmart has not yet released its Christmas must have toys list, but will once again be offering online layaway for many toys and other items sold in brick-and-mortar stores. STEM toys are hot items on both the Walmart and Toys R Us Christmas toys lists.
Walmart Christmas Hot Toys List 2017 Highlights
- Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike
- Soggy Doggy Board Game
- Hatchimals Surprise
- Frozen Sleigh
- Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme
- New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee
- Barbie Dream Horse and doll
- Fingerlings
- FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler the Playful Tiger
- Mayka Toy Block Tape
- Nerf Rival Nemesis MVII-10K
- Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery
- Radio Control DashCam
- RECOIL Starter Set
- LittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor kit
- Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway
- Num Noms Nail Polish Maker
- Monster Jam Grave Digger
- VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit
- Fisher-Price Zoom ‘n Crawl Monster
- Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster
- L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory
- Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck
Toys ‘R’ Us hired the Kirkland & Ellis firm to help the mega toy retailer address the nearly $400 million in debt that comes due next year. Having a good Christmas season could be make or break time for Toys R Us, which has been impacted by Amazon and online shopping in general, just like Walmart, Kmart, Target, and Sears, have in recent years.
Toys ‘R’ Us Christmas Hot Toys List Highlights
- Luvabella
- Hatchimals Surprise
- 3-in-1 Sports Zone from Little Tikes
- Project Mc2 Smart Pixel Purse
- Glimmies Glimtern
- Of Dragons, Fairies, and Wizards Magic Wand
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme
- Baby So Sweet doll
- Pikmi Pops Surprise! Jumbo Plush
- Power Rangers Ninja Steel Lion Fire Fortress Zord
- Coco Interactive Guitar
- Paw Patrol Sea Patroller from Spin Master
- Fingerlings Monkeys
- Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con
- Doc McStuffins All-in-One Nursery
- NERF Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster
- FurReal Roarin’ Ivory the Playful Tiger
- L.O.L Surprise Big Surprise
- Oonies Mega Starter Pack from Moose Toys
- Power Wheels Boomerang
- Shimmer and Shine Magical Light-Up Genie Palace
[Featured Image by FamVeld/Shutterstock]