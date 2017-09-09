Kanye West Reaches Out To JAY-Z, Wants To End Ongoing Feud [Rumors]

JAY-Z and Kanye West are reportedly close to ending their controversial feud. After a very publicized beef, the two rappers are allegedly ready to bury the hatchet and start over again.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that Kanye West has made a huge step to end his dispute with JAY-Z. According to the gossip site, Kim Kardashian’s husband has reached out to the 4:44 rapper in hopes of ending their latest feud.

Sources close to the rappers alleged that Kanye West asked to meet with JAY-Z in person and hash out the controversial beef.

It can be recalled that JAY-Z confirmed that things are not going well between him and Kanye at the moment. The 47-year-old rap mogul revealed that their feud ignited when Kanye West brought up Beyonce and Blue Ivy in a series of on-stage rants during his concerts.

The “99 Problems” hitmaker reiterated that when Kanye brought his family into it, it became a real problem with him. JAY-Z admitted that he was truly hurt when his longtime friend targeted his family.

“You can’t bring my kids and my wife into it.”

JAY-Z also said that he believed Kanye West knew about his wrongdoing.

“You know it’s a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues.”

JAY-Z and Kanye West are also currently embroiled in a financial dispute over the latter’s Tidal deal. To recall, the “Famous” rapper has ditched Tidal, a music streaming service owned by JAY-Z,

Apparently, Kanye was not happy with the company for a long time, adding that it owes him over $3 million. However, Tidal claimed that the rapper did not deliver what was stated in the contract.

According to TMZ, JAY-Z’s company is ready to sue Kanye West if he tried to jump ship to another streaming service, especially since he still had an exclusive contract with them. Kanye, on the other hand, already expressed his eagerness to leave the company and threatened to sue them right back if they push through with their legal actions.

However, sources claimed that money was not the source of their conflict. Apparently, the beef was all about their relationship.

Despite the rappers’ tarnished friendship, insiders claimed that they might be reconciling soon, adding that they have the classic “love/hate relationship.” Sources also told the outlet that the Tidal dispute is also being hashed out.

Meanwhile, earlier reports claimed that JAY-Z has no intentions to end his beef with Kanye West. According to In Touch Weekly, Kanye West’s diss on Beyonce and Blue Ivy was the final straw for JAY-Z to end their friendship.

The gossip site added that JAY-Z meant every word he said during his Rap Radar interview and that the rapper doesn’t care if it makes things worse between them.

“Jay knows that his comments will only make things worse, but he doesn’t care,” the insider claimed. “Talking about his family is the final straw. Jay’s done with Kanye.”

So far, it remains unclear if JAY-Z and Kanye West will be able to patch things up soon. Both rappers have yet to officially comment on a possible reconciliation as well.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]