Obsessed Selena Gomez Fan Tried To Deliver Penis-Shaped Bouquet At Her Doorstep

An obsessed Selena Gomez fan attempted to hand the singer a penis-shaped flower arrangement at her San Fernando Valley home on Friday morning.

According to TMZ, the man arrived at Selena’s house carrying a plethora of gifts for the singer. The admirer reportedly brought the willy-shaped bouquets of flowers, along with random gifts and food items.

The gossip site noted that the former Disney star’s security team spotted the 24-year-old obsessed fan and intercepted him before it even got the chance to hand over his gifts to the singer.

Apparently, it was not the first time that the same guy had been caught lurking around the singer. Sources revealed that Selena’s security team had encountered the same guy in the past.

Realizing that it was the same person, Selena Gomez’s security team kicked the obsessed fan off of the singer’s property before calling the cops to report the incident.

Interestingly, the police were reportedly aware of the issue, even before it was reported. According to the gossip outlet, someone from the floral shop had called the authorities and alerted them that something didn’t seem right when a man requested a penis-shaped flower arrangement.

In addition, the flower shop’s description of the man who ordered the phallic floral arrangement matched the guy that Selena Gomez’s security reported.

The LAPD is now investigating the incident.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Selena Gomez has had to deal with an obsessed fan. In fact, in 2015, she even had to leave her $3.7 million Calabasas mansion after a stalker managed to get onto her property on more than one occasion. The singer listed the property for sale for $4.5 million.

There was also a man who was arrested twice in one week after he broke into Selena Gomez’s pad and faced charges for felony stalking and violating a court order to stay away from the singer-actress.

Apparently, the suspect returned to Selena’s house just hours after he was released from jail, in which he was given a restraining order.

Meanwhile, Gomez seems to have a smooth-sailing relationship with boyfriend The Weeknd. Recently, the “Hands To Myself” singer showed her support to her boyfriend and made their second red carpet appearance together.

Selena and The Weeknd attended the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of Icons By Carine Roitfeld at The Plaza Hotel. The couple was dressed to impress during the event and even engaged in PDA while posing for the camera.

The “Fetish” singer donned an elegant pink turtleneck dress by Valentino and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a green Prada clutch. Meanwhile, The Weeknd sported a black velvet suit jacket that had bedazzled lapels with a black bow tie.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first publicly confirmed their romance at this year’s Met Gala. Since then, the couple has been more open about their relationship, posting photos of themselves together more often than before.

