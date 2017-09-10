Countess Luann De Lesseps Heartbreak — Tom D’Agostino Reportedly Engaged To ‘RHONY’ Star’s ‘Worst Enemy’

Real Housewives Of New York City (RHONY) star Countess Luann de Lesseps hasn’t exactly been lucky in love in 2017. After defying the advice of her RHONY co-stars and marrying Tom D’Agostino, Luann found herself the subject of endless rumors about Tom continuing to enjoy flirtations with other women. Then came the divorce bombshell, and de Lesseps had to admit that those warnings from her Real Housewives co-stars were correct. And now, once again, it’s all about Tom, according to a new report that claims D’Agostino just got engaged to the Countess’ enemy.

D’Agostino Waits Just 1 Month Before Proposing Again?

A mere 30 days after filing for divorce from Luann, Tom reportedly proposed to the newest lady in his life. Making it even more heartbreaking for de Lesseps, her estranged ex is set to walk down the wedding aisle (again) with a woman who the Countess reportedly regards as her enemy, according to Radar Online.

“Just one month after Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino filed for divorce…he is engaged to her worst enemy, Anna Rothschild.”

While the news that D’Agostino has already moved on is likely to be challenging for Luann to handle, it sounds as if it’s a done deal when it comes to Tom’s progress with his new relationship. An insider told Radar that D’Agostino has already given de Lesseps’ replacement a ring of her own.

Round Two Of Ring With Bling

It wasn’t that long ago that the Real Housewives Of New York City viewers watched the Countess wave around her fingers to encourage her co-stars to admire the bling on her ring from Tom. Now Luann’s alleged enemy supposedly is showing off her own ring from the same person, according to the source.

“Tom gave Anna a huge diamond ring.”

However, is it possible that his newest engagement will parallel what happened to de Lesseps? The Countess and Tom upped the glamour and drama for their wedding day by tying the knot on New Year’s Eve. But any rose-colored glasses through which fans viewed their marriage quickly were shattered as the nuptials were soon followed by rumors of cheating. Luann and her ex filed for divorce a mere eight months later, breaking the news that their marriage was over on August 3, 2017.

Round Two Of Tom In Love

Another insider told Radar that this time around, D’Agostino is really in love, claiming that his 52-year-old new girlfriend and the 50-year-old ex of the Real Housewives star are “very” much in love. Moreover, the source also described the alleged bad vibes between de Lesseps and Rothschild.

“This is the real thing. [Anna] hates Luann!”

Luann’s ex and Rothschild were seen together in the Hamptons during the Labor Day weekend, after which rumors that Tom and Anna were dating soared. The insider said that her romance with D’Agostino didn’t shock those who are close to the couple, revealing that Anna has been friends with Tom for more than a decade.

“Anna adores Tom,” added the source.

Timeline From Divorce To Wedding

The insider also told Radar that his divorce from de Lesseps was set to have been finalized in 90 days. That makes the Countess’ estranged ex a free man when it comes to tying the knot with Rothschild.

As for precisely what went wrong for Luann, de Lesseps recently told Real Housewives maestro Andy Cohen that the marriage ended when she looked closely at their relationship.

“I had that moment of ‘Oh my god,’ I had these blinders and all of a sudden they came off.”

But although the Countess confessed that she viewed her marriage as “not good” when the blinders came off, Luann also shared that both sides were to blame for the failure of the relationship.

“Listen you can’t blame [Tom] 100 percent, it was a bad situation that couldn’t get better … life takes care of itself,” added de Lesseps.

Andy and I get real tonight ????and talk about matters near and dear to my heart ❤️ @Andy #bravotv #tonight pic.twitter.com/GjrYGN5ZOc — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) September 6, 2017

Faithful During Marriage, But Now Seen With Multiple Women

As for life today for de Lesseps’ ex, although she told Andy that she thought he was faithful when they were married, Page Six noted that Tom has been seen with a variety of women.

“He seems to be making up for lost time — all seven months of it.”

D’Agostino was recently seen exiting the ritzy Regency Hotel and climbing into a car with two blond women, an insider told Page Six. Fans of the Real Housewives show may recall that he got into trouble last year because he spent an evening at the Regency with another blonde. The Countess’ ex also was described as “officially on the prowl” by another source, who allegedly saw Tom “making a move on romance-novel cover queen… Cindy Guyer.”

During her interview with Cohen, Luann addressed the claims that D’Agostino went to a Hamptons bar to visit with an ex-girlfriend while she was attending a summer party. The Countess confessed to Andy when she read about her then-husband’s antics in the media the next day, it marked the beginning of the end of her marriage.

“I found out about it the next day in the press. So that, for me, was the final straw,” summed up de Lesseps.

