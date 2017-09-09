‘Outlander’ Star Cesar Domboy — Everything We Know About Season 3’s Newest Heartthrob

Move aside Sam Heughan. Season 3 of Outlander is almost here, and fans already can’t get enough of the show’s newest heartthrob Cesar Domboy. Will Domboy replace Heughan as this season’s hottest sex symbol?

Domboy is playing the part of older Fergus, and Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that he might become the next big heartthrob on Outlander. Domboy is both young and handsome and comes equipped with a sexy accent that is sure to appease the female fans. Even if he isn’t as hunky as Heughan, the actor will definitely give him a run for his money.

That said, Heughan isn’t likely to give up his status as the show’s top man that easy. After all, Heughan’s future in Hollywood is riding on his performance on Outlander. This is plenty of motivation for Heughan to up his game in the sexy department, and given the first two seasons, Heughan is clearly up for the challenge. That’s not to mention all of the hoopla surrounding Heughan’s rumored real-life romance with co-star Caitriona Balfe. If Domboy wants to dethrone Heughan, then he’s got a lot of work to do.

Speculation aside, it is good to see a fresh male face on Outlander. The first two seasons of the time traveling drama have focused on Jamie (Heughan) and Claire’s (Balfe) love affair, so it’ll be nice seeing what Domboy can bring to the equation.

@samheughan and @caitrionabalfe sure know how to tug at our heartstrings. Season 3 of #Outlander premieres September 10 on #STARZ. #BTS A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Speaking of Domboy’s character, the actor recently sat down with ET Online and played a little game of “Would You Rather.” When asked if he would rather be forced to hit Jamie or get beat up by a red coat, the 27-year-old French actor said he would much rather take his chances with the red coat. Talk about making Sassenachs swoon.

Domboy’s character was previously played by Romann Berrux. It isn’t clear when older Fergus will appear in the series, but fans can expect him to play a larger role as the show moves forward. Whether or not Domboy eventually overtakes Heughan is yet to be seen.

Pour a dram as we welcome #CesarDomboy and #LaurenLyle as Fergus and Marsali. You're the perfect additions to the #Outlander family. A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Oct 3, 2016 at 11:06am PDT

The new season of Outlander is set to premiere Sept. 10 on Starz.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]