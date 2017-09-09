‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Phyllis Vows To Uncover Brash & Sassy Secrets, Dina’s Heart Is Troubled

Young and Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, September 11 reveal that when Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) hears there is someone at the door, she tells Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to run and hide upstairs. However, Crystal hears Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) voice before Alice shuts the door.

Mariah And Tessa Visit Alice’s House

Young and the Restless fans will recall that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa decided to go to Alice’s house. The plan is that Tessa knocks on Alice’s door and asks to use her phone because hers isn’t working, but she needs to make an urgent call. The two hope that if Alice agrees to let Tessa use her phone, she’ll use the opportunity to let her eyes dart around for giveaways.

When Tessa returns to the car, she tells Mariah that Alice acted suspiciously.

Y&R spoilers tease that after Mariah and Tessa leave, a thug arrives to take Crystal away. The thug forces Crystal into a car and drives her to the airport. It seems that Sharon (Sharon Case), Mariah and Tessa have lost an opportunity to confirm Crystal’s location.

Abby Gives Zack A Second Chance

At Crimson Lights, Scott (Daniel Hall) suggests that Abby (Melissa Ordway) should give Zack (Ryan Ashton) a second chance. In the Friday, September 8 episode of the daytime drama, Abby was upset when Zack stood her up. When she refused to accept Zack’s apology, he exploded in a rage and dared her to walk away from him. Zack’s rage shocked Abby and everyone else at the Athletic Club, including Scott.

This is just infuriating at this point. #YR https://t.co/Y8j5QPjxE5 — Courtney Tripp (@3BSoapReviews) September 7, 2017

The incident apparently gave Abby second thoughts about Zack. However, after Scott suggests that she give him a second chance, she meets Zack and they make up.

Sharon And Scott Track Alice

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott track Alice on the electronic device they earlier planted on her car. When they see the car moving they begin to follow it in theirs.

Jack Offers Ashley Good Advice

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) agree that they can’t let Dina continue granting Graham access to Jabot files. Jack also advises Ashley not to continue hiding the truth about Brent Davis from Abby (Melissa Ordway). He assures her that Abby is mature enough to handle the truth.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Rages At Phyllis Over Ben Hochman – Explosive Fight Ends Philly? https://t.co/Ut4y1M3roR via Bely… — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) August 30, 2017

However, Ashley rejects Jack’s good advice.

Viewers will recall that the professional tennis player Brent Davis (Bert Kramer) is Ashley’s biological father. Dina hid the truth from Ashley until Brent revealed it before he died. Ashley is now also trying to hide the truth from Abby.

Dina’s Heart Is Troubled By Memories From Her Past

Meanwhile, Dina struggles with disturbing memories and thoughts in her suite. She recalls the confrontation with Ashley when she first learned that Brent is her biological father and not John Abbott. The memories keep her from getting a rest.

Victoria And Billy Meet To Discuss Brash & Sassy Strategy

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria and Billy meet to discuss strategies to counter Jabot offensive. Brash & Sassy sales have gone up since Billy hired temps to distribute Fenmore’s gift cards for Brash & Sassy product lines. However, sales remain poor elsewhere.

Phyllis Vows To Uncover Brash And Sassy Secrets

Phyllis goes to see Billy. She later tells Jack that she feels Billy And Victoria are up to something. She promises Jack to find out what they are planning.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]