‘The Crown’ Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And What To Expect From The Netflix Drama

The Netflix hit series The Crown, created and written by Peter Morgan, is returning with Season 2 this year. The critically acclaimed first season detailed Queen Elizabeth II marriage to Prince Phillip and the drama surrounding her sister Princess Magaret’s engagement to Peter Townsend.

Does The Crown Season 2 have a release date? Netflix will premiere all episodes of Season 2 on December 8, 2017.

The trailer for the second season, which you can watch below, will mark 10 years of Queen Elizabeth at the helm as she deals with the retirement of her third prime minister and issues in her marriage. The Suez Crisis of 1956, which marked a significant turn in Britain’s prestige as a world power, will be detailed in Season 2.

The Crown Season 2 will feature new cast members. Matthew Goode will portray Lord Snowdon, a British photographer who married Princess Margaret. Michael C. Hall of Dexter has been cast as John F. Kennedy and Jodi Balfour will play first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. English actor Anton Lesser will portray conservative Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, who was presided by Anthony Eden.

Claire Foy will return as Queen Elizabeth II in which will likely be her last season. If the series is renewed for a third season, Foy and the rest of the cast will be replaced by older actors to play a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth II’s children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward may also join the cast. This will likely lead to Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles being in the series.

Claire Foy recently spoke to Town & Country magazine about what it is like portraying the Queen. It is not confirmed if Queen Elizabeth watches The Crown, but Foy would hate the idea of her Majesty watching the series and thinking her portrayal was over-dramatized.

Season 2 of The Crown will likely feature 10 episodes as it is intended to have 60 parts over six seasons. The first season reportedly cost $100 million in production, making it the most expensive drama produced by Netflix.

