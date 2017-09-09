Meghan Markle Meeting The Queen? Prince Harry’s Reported Fiancée Still Needs Royal Approval

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in London after their three-week vacation in Africa. While Harry recently commemorated the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, Markle is reportedly getting ready to meet Queen Elizabeth. Will Elizabeth give Markle and Harry her royal approval?

According to Know to Love, eyewitnesses spotted Harry and Markle getting extra cozy in Heathrow Airport this past week. A source says that they both donned baseball caps and talked quietly by themselves. Markle looked very happy was described as being giddy. The two are believed to be staying with Prince Charles in Birkhall, Scotland, which is near Queen Elizabeth’s estate in Balmoral.

Markle will need to visit the queen before making any major commitments with Harry. Not only is she the head of the royal family, but Harry and Elizabeth share a deep respect and immense love for each other. If Meghan Markle wants to become a part of the family, she will need to get the Queen’s stamp of approval.

Harry and Markle are coming off their extended stay in Africa. According to People, the couple concluded their trip by visiting one of the most romantic places in the world: Victoria Falls. Rumor has it that Harry followed in his brother’s footsteps and proposed to Markle at some point during their African vacation. Unfortunately, we have not received any official confirmation of the engagement, and we probably won’t for a few weeks.

Darren McGrady, the former chef of Princess Diana, believes the couple will not make any major announcements until December. McGrady believes Markle and Harry are already engaged but are keeping everything a secret until the 20th-anniversary commemorations are over. They would make an announcement in November, but they don’t want to overshadow Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s wedding anniversary.

December, however, is a perfect month for the engagement news. Not only will the announcement be free of competition, but it also allows Markle to spend time with the royal family in Sandringham for Christmas. While this seems probable, we can only hope that Markle and Harry break the news sooner rather than later.

Tell us! Do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already engaged and just keeping it a secret until the time is right? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Images by Chris Jackson and Andrew Toth/Getty Images]