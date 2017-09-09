‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Spoiler Update: Non-Magic Characters Add Element Of Mystery To New Season

Once Upon a Time Season 7 will introduce a slew of new characters, and unlike the previous six seasons, some of these characters are not from the fairy-tale land.

The rebooted new season of Once Upon a Time has moved out of Storybrooke and will have an entirely new setting. Hyperion Heights, a neighborhood in Seattle, is the show’s new location, and according to Entertainment Weekly (EW), regular, non-magic characters will also dwell there, along with fairy-tale characters. The presence of non-magic characters is likely to add mystery to Once Upon a Time Season 7.

Co-creator Adam Horowitz tells EW that for the first time in Once Upon a Time, “we’re really seeing our fairy tale characters in the mix with real people,” adding, “so there’s an element of, who is a fairy tale character, who isn’t a fairy tale character?”

And co-creator Edward Kitsis reveals to the Hollywood Reporter that Storybrooke was separate and just fairy-tale characters, but for Once Upon a Time Season 7, “the idea was to be in a world where there would be regular people like us mixing in and intermingling with the fairy-tale characters.”

Once Upon a Time Season 7 will see some of the familiar faces donning new cursed personas in the new location. Regina (Lana Parrilla), Captain Cook (Colin O’Donoghue), and Rumple (Robert Carlyle) will also live in Hyperion Heights, but they will have new names and new jobs.

Regina is called Ronnie, a jeans-and-T-shirt-wearing, curly-haired rocker, in Hyperion Heights, while Hook is a uniformed cop called Rogers who has a fake hand. The new identity of Rumple has been kept under wraps.

And Adult Henry (Andrew J. West) will be taking over the reins from Emma as the new main protagonist. He and his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) will join forces with the three returning original characters to once again bring hope to their world.

Meanwhile, Emma Swan aka the Savior (Jennifer Morrison) will appear in Episode 2, titled “A Pirate’s Life,” which is said to be a Hook-centric episode. Hook and Emma got married in the previous season, and as Jennifer Morrison is no longer part of the show, there is a big question mark on what happened to their relationship.

Adam Horowitz told EW that Episode 2 would reveal what had happened to Emma and Hook since their happy ending.

“We will be getting closure on her story in what we feel is a satisfying way.”

Co-creator Edward Kitsis said that they were not doing a flashback story, adding that they were moving past the end of Once Upon a Time Season 6.

“We’re moving forward past the end of season 6, seeing what happened with Emma and Hook, and how it relates to the events in Hyperion Heights. It’s an emotional curtain call.”

The 22-episode Once Upon a Time Season 7 premieres on Friday, October 6, on ABC. Episode 1 is titled “Hyperion Heights.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]